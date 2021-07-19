In a video shared to YouTube, the Langley Fundamental School 2021 grad choir shared an uplifting message with their fellow graduates. (Video screen grab)

VIDEO: Langley grad choir shares uplifting message with fellow 2021 graduates

Langley Fundamental Grade 12 students post special performance online

Grade 12 choir students sent off their fellow Langley graduates with a touching message.

In a video shared to YouTube by Langley Fundamental Middle Secondary School music teacher Kristi Nand, graduates don cap and gown as they perform Home by artist Phillip Phillips.

“It’s an uplifting message from the Langley Fundamental grad choir to congratulate all the grads for persevering through such a crazy year,” Nand told the Langley Advance Times.

In the video the students are seen revisiting parts of the school, the playground and reminiscing around old class photos.

Similar to last year, pandemic restrictions meant grads were not able mark their secondary education with traditional celebrations.

Staff and parents throughout the Langley School District worked under current restrictions to still make graduation a special time.

