VIDEO: Langley Grand Prix gala likely to outdo last year, organizer predicts

For 250 people, a chance to watch international-calibre riding while raising funds for schools

Caroline Lynn rides Hercule over a jump at the final day of the Canadian Premier on Sunday at Thunderbird Show Park. It was the 14th annual Grand Prix Gala that raises funds for the Langley school district. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

This year, the Langley Grand Prix appeared on track to raise more than $60,000, up from last year, according to Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School district foundation.

How much above $60,000 won’t be known until Monday or Tuesday when the results of the silent auction are known, Cairns said, but she was optimistic.

Cairns said the 14th annual edition of the fundraiser that pampers donors with a prime view of top-level horse jumping was completely sold out three weeks before the Sunday event.

For the foundation, the Grand Prix is one of the reasons the foundation can come up with $900,000 in funds every year to support various initiatives, Cairns said.

“It’s one of our two major fundraisers for the year,” Cairns observed.

Among the programs supported by the event is Food for Thought, which helps feed about 3,000 students within the Langley School District who come to school hungry, and even provides food for evenings and weekends to some.

READ MORE: Langley’s Grand Prix Gala is right mix of horses, hors d’oeuvres and hats

On the final day of the Canadian Premier international horse jumping competition at Thunderbird Show Park, attendees watched from the shady comfort of their viewing area, sipping award-winning wines and nibbling on gourmet hors d’oeuvres, chef’s sandwiches, artisan cheeses, charcuterie and an array of desserts.

More Grand Prix photos can be viewed online.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Mayors of both Langleys and their spouses attended the 14th annual Grand Prix Gala that raises funds for the Langley school district. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

The 14th annual Grand Prix Gala that raises funds for the Langley school district is also an occasion to wear spectacular hats. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

A horse gets a shoe adjusted at Thunderbird Show Park. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Behind the scenes, Canuel caterers was preparing delicious dishes. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times