Walnut Grove Secondary School students and staff held their annual Holiday Extravaganza and created a short video to show the unique event. (WGSS Twitter)

VIDEO: Langley high school students ring in the holidays in a big way

Walnut Grove Secondary’s annual Holiday Extravaganza featured events throughout the school

Walnut Grove Secondary gets into the holiday spirit in a big way.

There’s gingerbread house making, music, treats, contests and more. But underneath the tinsel and Santa hats is a purpose.

The various activities support community causes. The puppy petting station is a perennial favourite.

Watch this recap of the school’s annual Holiday Extravaganza which took place right before students headed off for the Christmas break.

