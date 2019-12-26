VIDEO: Langley high school students ring in the holidays in a big way

Walnut Grove Secondary School students and staff held their annual Holiday Extravaganza and created a short video to show the unique event. (WGSS Twitter)

Merry Christmas from the staff and students of Walnut Grove Secondary. The final day was a celebration of Christmas activities and various fund raisers for our Langley community. https://t.co/eOvdTbLAIQ — WGSS (@sd35wgss) December 25, 2019

Walnut Grove Secondary gets into the holiday spirit in a big way.

There’s gingerbread house making, music, treats, contests and more. But underneath the tinsel and Santa hats is a purpose.

The various activities support community causes. The puppy petting station is a perennial favourite.

Watch this recap of the school’s annual Holiday Extravaganza which took place right before students headed off for the Christmas break.