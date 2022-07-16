VIDEO: Langley Lodge turns page on its past, looks to the future

Country Cuties Line Dance Team was among the entertainers who performed for Langley Lodge residents and their families during a garden party Saturday, July 9. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

In the first public event since COVID hit, Langley Lodge threw open its gates to a garden party of sorts for the families of about 140 residents currently living in the long-term care home.

“These past few years have been difficult to say the least…,” said Aly Devji, CEO for the Lodge, acknowledging the Langley City facility is trying to turn the page on a difficult past, where during the pandemic more than two dozen of its residents died.

“Today is a day where we would like to celebrate all of you and thank you all for supporting us these past few years,” he said, speaking to a crowd of about 115 guests who attended Saturday’s event.

Guests and a some of the residents able to be part of the western-themed party were treated to a barbecue, as well as a mix of live entertainment.

In a short speech, Devji recognized the hardships that have been faced by residents, families, and the Lodge staff since early 2022, and said the ability to re-open the Lodge to this public event (albeit with participants masked), was a pivotal moment for his team.

“Since joining the Lodge almost one year ago, I have been blessed to work with amazing individuals from the front line staff and volunteers, to the leadership team and board,” he said, explaining that the focus for the past 12 months was on working with the team to recover, retool, and revitalize the care home from the inside out.

“As our organization seeks to transform ourselves – to build back better as they say – from the pandemic, we want anyone and everyone who walks our hallways to genuinely care for everyone around us and for everything we do, to always deliver the quality of service that creates confidence, to show the utmost level of respect and courtesy to all they encounter, and to do better each and every day,” he said, asking families for help in make the necessary change.

“I believe we can all agree that that is what we would like to see from the entire health system. If we as an organization live these values: Quality care, integrity, respect, partnership, and innovation, we can be the best version of ourselves,” he told the crowd, asking everyone present for ideas on how to improve the facility.

“This will go along way in helping us recognize and leverage our strengths and plan to improve in our areas of concern,” Devji concluded.

He’s not sure when the Lodge’s next public event will be planned, and noted that a number of precautions remain in place to safeguard the residents.

But, Devji said he’s excited to now being focussing on engaging more with the public.

