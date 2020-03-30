VIDEO: Langley makes some noise for health care workers

Countless residents turned up to Langley Memorial Hospital on Sunday night to show support

Residents crowded Langley Memorial Hospital’s sidewalks at 7 p.m. on Sunday night – still adhering to social distancing rules of course – to pay tribute to the nurses, first responders, and health care workers that are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.

More than 75 people clanged pots and pans together, drumming on anything they could find to make some noise while blowing whistles, cheering loudly, and even shouting “thank you’s” to staff at the hospital.

More than 30 police cruisers, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks, and vehicles just wanting to show support came in a bright parade, honking and blaring their horns outside the hospital entrance.

Hospital staff stood at the front doors where they waved on before starting their evening shift.

The nightly tradition has been happening for just over a week, not only in Langley, but at medical centres around the world.

People are encouraged to come to Langley Memorial Hospital with whatever noise maker they have to show their support for employees and staff dealing directly with coronavirus cases.

