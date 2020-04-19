Randy Caine, founder of the Hempyz pot-themed stores, is featured in new cannabis documentary. (Langley Advance Times files)

VIDEO: Langley marijuana activist Randy Caine appears in new cannabis documentary

Demystifying Cannabis, produced by Red Letter Films, premiers on annual protest day – 420

Langley marijuana activist and entrepreneur Randy Caine will appear in a brand new documentary on cannabis legalization, premiering on Monday, April 20th – an annual international movement of pot protests and celebrations known as 420.

Caine, founder of the Hempyz pot-themed stores, told the Langley Advance Times that even for someone very close to this issue, it was a pleasure to watch.

“I just watched an advance copy and I was agreeably surprised,” Caine said. “I’ve watched a lot of cannabis documentaries and this one offers an insightful and illuminating view to the past, present and future of our favourite plant.”

Demystifying Cannabis, produced and distributed by Red Letter Films, aims to deconstruct the discomfort that surrounds the substance by tackling myths, taboos, and evens stigma faced by its consumers.

READ MORE: Retail cannabis on track for approval in Langley Township

Caine was interviewed in 2019 around the same time he started a petition to call on local governments to adopt bylaws allowing retail cannabis outlets.

There is going to be a live Q&A with the filmmakers on April 21st, following the world premiere – which Caine will additionally take part.

“I think it’s going to be a very interesting event and I hope you can join us,” he said.

People can view the film, sign up for the Q&A, and find out more at www.redletterfilms.com.

