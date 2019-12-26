VIDEO: Langley middle school students bring holiday cheer to Jackman Manor seniors

A Christmas visit to a local seniors facility brightened the spirits of both residents and students

Betty Gilbert Middle School students donned their festive apparel recently and went to spread Christmas cheer at a local seniors facility.

“This was our second year of creating handmade personalized Christmas cards for residents of Jackman Manor,” said teacher Kristine Waddell, a teacher at the school.

They saw how a small gesture could have a big impact.

“I believe our students benefitted just as much as the residents,” she noted.

The holidays can be a lonely time for some in our community but it doesn’t have to be. Students @bgmsraptors demonstrated empathy while visiting with seniors and spreading Christmas cheer. Hopefully we can all learn by their example. #MySD35Community pic.twitter.com/aIc5zbHvPJ — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) December 22, 2019

Anyone can reach out to connect with local seniors.

Simple things you can do for a senior in your life or community:

* call a senior in your life

* have the grandkids video chat or call their grandparents, aunts, uncles or family friends

* offer to run an errand with them to get them out and about

* take them out for a treat

* bring your kids/and or pets to a care home, if they allow it

* offer a ride to their next appointment

* offer to fix or manage something they have trouble with

The Province, through the regional health authorities, has also provided approximately $1.23 million to 13 community organizations throughout British Columbia to improve transportation services for seniors. Reliable transportation can help prevent seniors from being cut off from friends, family and social activities.

Learn More:

Government services for seniors: www.SeniorsBC.ca

Aging Well website: www.healthyfamiliesbc.ca/aging-well

Better at Home: www.betterathome.ca