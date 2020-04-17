Walnut Grove brothers Fergus (left) and Ronan Terry are members of the RMM band that performed for patients and staff at Langley Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, April 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley pipers promote positivity by performing at hospitals

‘For people who might have a tough time’

Langley pipers and brothers Fergus and Ronan Terry have been playing for hospital staff and patients throughout the Lower Mainland.

As members of the Robert Malcom Memorial Pipe Band (RMMPB), a youth band that is part of the SFU Pipe Band organization, the siblings from Walnut Grove have been part of an ensemble of pipers and drummers entertaining front line workers at various facilities throughout the lower mainland for the 7 p.m. “make some noise” initiative to show support for the people fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

On Wedensdsay night (April 15thth) the band payed a visit to Langley Memorial Hospital.

“It’s positivity in times when people need that most,” commented Fergus, 16.

“For people who might have a tough time,” agreed Ronan, 13.

They estimate they’ve been playing about six years.

READ ALSO: Downtown Langley eateries pull together to feed hospital staff

A new wrinkle for the pipe band has been the requirement for social distancing.

Playing two metres apart is not the usual way the band performs but the members “have adapted,” said parent Rena Terry, who put out a call to band members asking if they thought they could play for the front line workers.

“The thought was that since the bands competitive season has been cancelled due to COVID-19, it would be nice to be able to help support the front line workers and those most vulnerable,” Terry said.

RMM has performed at the Legion on 224 St in Maple Ridge, Lions Gate Hospital on the North Shore and Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster.

More performances are planned.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Sirens show support for Langley Memorial Hospital staff

Twenty-two years ago, the Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe Band was founded to honour of two young pipers who died tragically in a motor vehicle accident.

Since it was founded, approximately 2,000 band members “have developed important life-long skills through piping and drumming” the band web page states.

RMMPB also acts as a system to develop musicians for the six-time world champion Simon Fraser University Pipe Band.

It’s stated mission is “to foster the playing and performing of Scottish music by youth aged 6 to adulthood from all cultural backgrounds. We encourage each child to do the best they possibly can, at whatever level they would like to participate.”


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangley Memorial Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Members of the RMM band performed for patients and staff at Langley Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, April 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Some staff came out to hear the RMM band perform for patients and staff at Langley Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, April 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Some of the observers who watched the RMM band perform for patients and staff at Langley Memorial Hospital on Wednesday night, April 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Orange tulips bloom for Liberation 75 in Langley Township

Just Posted

Langley store contributes thousands of masks to COVID fight

Canadian Tire’s local management team delivered more than 100,000 PPEs to Langley Memorial Hospital

PHOTOS: Langley RCMP look for suspects in shoplifting and mail theft crimes

Police are looking for suspects in several local incidents

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

VIDEO: Langley pipers promote positivity by performing at hospitals

‘For people who might have a tough time’

VIDEO: Langley City fighter Tristan Connelly is on hold during the COVID-19 outbreak

‘I’m just trying to be patient” says rising UFC star

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

BC Conservation highlights dramatic conflict decline in Bear Smart Communities

B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows restrictions flattening curve

‘This is not the end,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says of success so far

YMCA expands childcare to new families, priority given to essential service workers in B.C.

Yes, there are childcare vacancies in the Lower Mainland thanks to YMCA Essential Child Care program

‘Not a sprint, a marathon’: As Canada’s COVID-19 case counts slow, deaths climb

Canada’s top doctor, Dr. Theresa Tam, says easing restrictions must still protect vulnerable people

B.C. driver caught going 72 km/h over speed limit claims they were ‘late for tee time’

Mounties clocked an Lexus driver speeding excessively in Pitt Meadows

Federal handling of COVID-19 outbreak at Mission Institution criticized by MPs, advocates

MPs joint statement takes aim at Correctional Service Canada, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

#TellThemYouCare portal launched to send B.C. seniors in isolation messages of love, support

Hand-written notes, video links, drawings, expressions of love and support to seniors encouraged

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

Most Read