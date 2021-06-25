VIDEO: Langley prepares to beat the heat

Jana Wooding (left) and her daughter joined friend Jaime Friesen with her four children at Douglas Park to cool off at the spray park on Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Jayden Palylyk, assistant manager at Stickys Canada said the shop is prepared to handle a weekend-rush of locals looking to cool down with some ice cream. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times) Kathleen visited her aunt Barb at Douglas Park on June 24, 2021. The family plans to return to the spray park on the weekend to cool off amid the heat wave. (Joti Grewal/Langley Advance Times)

Some families got a head start in keeping cool in Langley ahead of the heat warning that comes into effect Friday.

Many groups visited Douglas Park in Langley City on Thursday, the adults lounging in the shade while children ran through the spray park.

Brookswood resident Jaime Friesen was visiting the local park with her four kids, alongside friend Jana Wooding and her daughter.

Temperatures reached a high of 28 degrees in Langley on Thursday, according to Environment Canada. Starting Friday the weather is expected to heat up significantly.

“A dangerous long duration heat wave will affect B.C. beginning today and lasting until at least Wednesday,” the weather agency reported.

READ MORE: B.C. cities prepare for the heat as record-high temperatures loom

Friesen was thinking ahead on how to stay cool.

“This weekend we’re going to hang out in our A/C at the house, our backyard with our sprinklers, little pools, maybe go to the water park,” she predicted.

Daytime highs are expected to range from 32 to 39 C, with overnight lows of 18 to 21 C, Environment Canada estimates. They predict humidex values during this period to reach the high 30’s to possibly the low 40’s.

“An exceptionally strong ridge of high pressure will develop over British Columbia likely resulting in record breaking temperatures,” Environment Canada said.

“The duration of this heat wave is concerning as there is little relief at night with elevated overnight temperatures. This record-breaking heat event will increase the potential for heat-related illnesses.”

Ready for the hot spell? 🌡️Here are some tips to keep you & your loved ones safe: https://t.co/uixibMRXN7 Heat Warnings: https://t.co/pvmdWEhxME#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/LBjT0B4HzK — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 24, 2021

The province of British Columbia advises the public to plan activity before 10 a.m. or after 4 p.m., when the sun’s UV radiation is the weakest. To avoid sunburn, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on exposed skin and an SPF 30 lip balm, remember to reapply often.

The weather agency suggests drinking plenty of water even before one feels thirsty and to stay in a cool place. Remember to check on older family members, friends, and neighbours.

Also, never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Monitor for symptoms of heat illness: dizziness, fainting, nausea, vomiting, rapid breathing and heartbeat, as well as extreme thirst, decreased urination with unusually dark urine, Environment Canada said.

For more resources visit HealthLinkBC at www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/heat-related-illness, or call 8-1-1.

Heat waveLangleyWeather