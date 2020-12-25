VIDEO: Langley puppies tickled to discover Christmas

A litter of cute black lab puppies were born last month at LAPS, and staff had fun watching them play under the Christmas tree. (Special to Black Press Media)

2020 was an unusual year to say the least, including for the team at Langley Animal Protection Society.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, for the first time ever, the Patti Dale Animal Shelter closed its doors to volunteers, explained executive director Jayne Nelson.

“Please know that your presence was deeply missed here,” she said to the volunteers.

“Once restrictions loosened, we were so happy to see those familiar faces back in the shelter.”

Though they had some challenges learning to navigate shelter operations during a global pandemic… they were never alone in facing it, she said.

“We are so grateful to our community, especially our volunteers, for your generous and ongoing support of the animals and staff at LAPS,” Nelson said just ahead of Christmas.

“Please know that I am always grateful for your kindness and support. You are truly making a difference. Because of your support, together we were able to provide the highest quality of care to the animals that needed our help this year. Whether it was caring for animals in the shelter, fostering orphan or new-born kittens in your home, socializing, and providing exercise to dogs and puppies, ensuring that our TNR program operated or assisting our reception team, you made a difference!”

Together, they were able to facilitate more than 400 furever homes for the animals in care.

Reflecting back on some other accomplishments, she said they were also able to expand their support in the community through the TNR programs and Major’s Legacy Fund.

“Thank you for all that you did to make a difference in the lives of many,” she said.

This year, they wanted to make people smile with a little Christmas cheer from some adorable puppies – dubbed the BC Lakes litter – that were born at the shelter in November.

“I hope their shenanigans make you smile as much as they made us smile while we were making the video – #bestjobever!”

