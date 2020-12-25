A litter of cute black lab puppies were born last month at LAPS, and staff had fun watching them play under the Christmas tree. (Special to Black Press Media)

A litter of cute black lab puppies were born last month at LAPS, and staff had fun watching them play under the Christmas tree. (Special to Black Press Media)

VIDEO: Langley puppies tickled to discover Christmas

A litter of black labs frolic among the presents at Langley Animal Protection Society

2020 was an unusual year to say the least, including for the team at Langley Animal Protection Society.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, for the first time ever, the Patti Dale Animal Shelter closed its doors to volunteers, explained executive director Jayne Nelson.

“Please know that your presence was deeply missed here,” she said to the volunteers.

“Once restrictions loosened, we were so happy to see those familiar faces back in the shelter.”

Though they had some challenges learning to navigate shelter operations during a global pandemic… they were never alone in facing it, she said.

“We are so grateful to our community, especially our volunteers, for your generous and ongoing support of the animals and staff at LAPS,” Nelson said just ahead of Christmas.

“Please know that I am always grateful for your kindness and support. You are truly making a difference. Because of your support, together we were able to provide the highest quality of care to the animals that needed our help this year. Whether it was caring for animals in the shelter, fostering orphan or new-born kittens in your home, socializing, and providing exercise to dogs and puppies, ensuring that our TNR program operated or assisting our reception team, you made a difference!”

Together, they were able to facilitate more than 400 furever homes for the animals in care.

Reflecting back on some other accomplishments, she said they were also able to expand their support in the community through the TNR programs and Major’s Legacy Fund.

“Thank you for all that you did to make a difference in the lives of many,” she said.

This year, they wanted to make people smile with a little Christmas cheer from some adorable puppies – dubbed the BC Lakes litter – that were born at the shelter in November.

“I hope their shenanigans make you smile as much as they made us smile while we were making the video – #bestjobever!”

.

______________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

AnimalsPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A litter of cute black lab puppies were born last month at LAPS, and staff had fun watching them play under the Christmas tree. (Special to Black Press Media)

A litter of cute black lab puppies were born last month at LAPS, and staff had fun watching them play under the Christmas tree. (Special to Black Press Media)

Previous story
Langley City woman recalls cherished traditions of Mexican Christmas

Just Posted

A litter of cute black lab puppies were born last month at LAPS, and staff had fun watching them play under the Christmas tree. (Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO: Langley puppies tickled to discover Christmas

A litter of black labs frolic among the presents at Langley Animal Protection Society

Mariana Arámburu lives in Langley City and shares some of the traditions from Mexico, where she was born. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Black Press Media)
Langley City woman recalls cherished traditions of Mexican Christmas

Festivities centre on faith and family during the holidays

Langley RCMP Cpl. Julie Bion peered over a pile of donations stuffed in the back seat of an RCMP patrol cruiser at the Saturday, Dec. 19 Pack the Police Car event held at Willoughby Town Centre to help the Langley Food Bank. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: First fill-the-police-car fundraiser generates big donations

Event raised cash and food contributions for Langley Food Bank

Painful Truth: A colourful holiday season

Not just a traditional west coast ‘green Christmas.’

A musical season greeting shared by the Langley Ukulele Ensemble and the Langley Advance Times & Aldergrove Star. (Langley Ukulele Ensemble/Special to Black Press Media)
VIDEO GREETING: Merry Christmas, Langley!

May you and yours have a joyous holiday and a fantastic 2021

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Smoke billows from the site of an explosion in the area on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning. (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via AP)
Explosion rattles downtown Nashville, knocks communications offline

An RV exploded Christmas morning and police believe it was intentional

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Summit Tiny Homes, located in Vernon, was named as a finalist for a provincial small business award. (Summit Tiny Homes)
Tiny home demand up during pandemic as people seek change

Canadians re-evaluate how they live after COVID-19

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Dr. Amy Rapkiewicz, pathology department chair at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island, looks at slides from a biopsy in her office in Mineola, N.Y., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

Early autopsies confirmed COVID does not just cause respiratory disease, but can also attack other vital organs

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

Most Read