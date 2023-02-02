VIDEO: Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers clash in friendly volleyball match

Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers tangled in a friendly game of volleyball in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers tangled in a friendly game of volleyball in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers tangled in a friendly game of volleyball in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers tangled in a friendly game of volleyball in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley RCMP officers and Yorkson Middle School teachers tangled in a friendly game of volleyball in the school gymnasium on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A group of Langley RCMP officers took on a team of teachers in the Yorkson Middle School gymnasium Wednesday morning, Feb. 1, in a friendly match with students packing the stands to cheer both sides on.

Members of the Community Policing Unit took the volleyball court in uniform, including their protective vests, duty belts and other gear that added an average 30 pounds.

Despite that handicap, it was close, with the officers and the teachers each winning a game, before the officers, who had another appointment, had to leave.

There was talk about having them back for a third, tie-breaking set some time in the future.

It was the first Langley school liaison outing for Inspector Erica Moir, the detachment’s new operational support officer, who started in December.

Insp. Moir viewed it as an opportunity for both the kids, who don’t often come in contact with police, and the officers.

“The mutual respect gained from activities like this is important to us,” Moir commented.

“We look forward to future opportunities to connect with students and staff in positive and fun environments.”

