Langley RCMP officers and Langley School District employees marked a rainbow crosswalk at 48A Avenue and 222 Street on Wednesday, Feb. 24, for Pink Shirt Day. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)

VIDEO: Langley School Board reaches fundraising goal for rainbow crosswalk

RCMP officers and school district staff marked the upcoming rainbow crosswalk on Pink Shirt Day

The Langley community will soon see a symbol of diversity and inclusion outside of the Langley School Board office.

The Board’s fundraising goal in support of the project has been reached, making a rainbow crosswalk bridging the District’s office to the Langley RCMP detachment a step closer to reality.

On Feb. 23, at its regular meeting, the Langley Board of Education announced $12,000 dollars was raised over the course of two months.

Langley School Board Chair Rod Ross said the rainbow crosswalk will help students, staff, and members of our LGBTQ+ community feel seen, represented, and celebrated.

“We want everyone to feel that they belong. Langley School District belongs to everyone. Our District’s vision fosters an inclusive and nurturing culture. We are so excited to work with our community partners to get this project completed,” Ross explained. “We are deeply grateful to have the support of the community.”

The funds were raised through the Langley School District Foundation. Donations were received from the District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC), school PACs, businesses, organizations, and individuals.

CUPE BC, which represents two of the school district’s unionized employee groups, donated $6,000, half of the funding needed.

The project is a collaboration with support from the Langley RCMP and the Township of Langley.

Langley RCMP Acting Officer in Charge Inspector Mike Bhatti said it is important that the RCMP strive to be a leader in promoting diversity and inclusion, both in relationships with the community and stakeholders and within its own workplace.

“The rainbow crosswalk is just one of many initiatives to help us keep moving in a direction to ensure all members of our community feel included,” Bhatti explained.

The rainbow crosswalk which will be located at 48A Avenue and 222 Street in Langley is Township of Langley property. The Township has agreed to have their staff paint the rainbow crosswalk. Langley School Board and District staff will work with the Township on next steps.

RCMP officers and Langley School Board staff met outside the district office to commemorate the crosswalk by displaying rainbow flags and celebrating pink shirt day.

“The Township of Langley is an inclusive community and Township Council is pleased to support the school board on this project,” added Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese.

Most Read