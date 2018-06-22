VIDEO: Langley schools graduating students looking back and to the future

Local high school students on the cusp of graduating and leaving high school have taken a step back in time to visit their elementary schools for Grad Walks.
It's my favourite day of the year! #Saints return to their elementary schools for #GradWalk 💖 Reconnecting with teachers, celebrating accomplishments, and inspiring younger students ✨ #LSS #graduation #avid #beyourbestself #think35 pic.twitter.com/RTuxzImx95
— Kendall Sewell (@_mssewell) June 21, 2018
Aldergrove held its first ever grad walk this year with other Langley secondary schools having started the tradition within the past couple of years.
ACSS Grad walk today! Got teary eyed watching these Grade 12 students walk through their elementary school as we cheered them on! #proudteachers #shortreedkids♥️ #BettyGilbert #Shortreed #Parkside #Aldergrove @ACSS_Totems @ParksideE @shortreed1 #think35 @LangleySchools pic.twitter.com/t7YeU3Xr0f
— Mrs. Malcolm (@MsSanghera) June 15, 2018
Grad walks have graduating students in their caps and gowns return to their elementary schools to provide a glimpse of the future for the primary school students, and a chance for the high school students to reminisce and reflect on their years of eduation.
Best day of the year! When the grads from @LangleySS go back to their elementary schools to walk the halls! ♥️♥️♥️ #GradWalk2018 #think35 #bced pic.twitter.com/5GWT7rP7dr
— Chris Wejr (@ChrisWejr) June 21, 2018
DWP Grad Walk 2018 from DW Poppy on Vimeo.
The final few weeks of the school year means many students are going through the pomp and ceremony that comes with graduation, including the chance to toss their mortar boards in celebration.
Grad 2018 pic.twitter.com/ZjLSu156U7
— Langley Secondary (@LangleySS) June 22, 2018
Each school marks the students’ accomplishments in different ways.
Father/Daughter dance at our fantastic Grad Banquet! A great Fundy tradition. #graduation2018 @LangleySchools pic.twitter.com/WeDHgF1SAt
— LFMSS (@LFMSS) June 19, 2018
And sometimes there’s the chance for graduating student to say thanks to their schools, even if it’s in a lighthearted way, as some girls did in Aldergrove.
It was early in the morning (or super late at night) and the grad girls left a message for staff: "Thanks for your support" …um… you're welcome? Clothing can be picked up in the office. 🤣 #acsstotems #grad2018 #lastdayofschool pic.twitter.com/NznIQaGF4V
— Aldergrove Community Secondary School (@ACSS_Totems) June 20, 2018