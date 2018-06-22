Kelli Burns accidentally photobombed her friends in Grade 1 at Topham Elementary. During the Grad Walk, she along with Kaitlyn Henderson, Samantha Serraglio and Chloe Jahn had some fun recreating the photo 11 years after the original. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Langley schools graduating students looking back and to the future

Graduation includes a mix of old traditions, new traditions like grad walks, and occasional pranks.

Local high school students on the cusp of graduating and leaving high school have taken a step back in time to visit their elementary schools for Grad Walks.

Aldergrove held its first ever grad walk this year with other Langley secondary schools having started the tradition within the past couple of years.

Grad walks have graduating students in their caps and gowns return to their elementary schools to provide a glimpse of the future for the primary school students, and a chance for the high school students to reminisce and reflect on their years of eduation.

DWP Grad Walk 2018 from DW Poppy on Vimeo.

The final few weeks of the school year means many students are going through the pomp and ceremony that comes with graduation, including the chance to toss their mortar boards in celebration.

Each school marks the students’ accomplishments in different ways.

And sometimes there’s the chance for graduating student to say thanks to their schools, even if it’s in a lighthearted way, as some girls did in Aldergrove.

 

R.E. Mountain Secondary students let fly with their caps at their graduation ceremony. (Twitter photo)

Some undergarments helped support the sentiment behind a thank you message at Aldergrove Community Secondary. (ACSS Twitter photo)

Aldergrove Community Secondary grads gathered for a group photo just before heading off to their elementary schools for grad walks. (ACSS Twitter photo)

Walnut Grove Secondary students did grad walks on Friday, June 22, receiving flowers and posters from students at Topham Elementary. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Jackson Mooney and Shunya Ono attended Topham Elementary together, even sitting beside each other in the Grade 3 class photo. Now they are graduating from Walnut Grove Secondary. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Max Alstad graduates from Walnut Grove Secondary this year and stopped by the class of his Grade 1 teacher at Topham Elementary. Teacher Jodie Reynolds still brings Sophie, her dog to school, as she did when Max was a student. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Years ago, these kids attended Topham Elementary and on the cusp of graduating from Walnut Grove Secondary, they returned to their old elementary school for the annual Grad Walk. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Topham Elementary students high-fived the Walnut Grove Secondary students who did their Grad Walk at the feeder elementary schools on June 22. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance) Walnut Grove Secondary students who attended Topham Elementary returned there for the Grad Walk on June 22. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Walnut Grove Secondary students who attended Topham Elementary returned there for the Grad Walk on June 22. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Walnut Grove Secondary students who attended Topham Elementary returned there for the Grad Walk on June 22. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

