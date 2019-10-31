VIDEO: Langley seniors and students celebrate Halloween together

Several residents at Chartwell Langley Gardens donned costumes for the annual visit by Dorothy Peacock Eloementary students who sang Halloween songs, trick or treated, and visited with residents. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Chartwell Langley Gardens was invaded by zombies, ghosts, princesses, and unicorns on Thursday morning, and the senior citizens who reside there were all smiles.

The residents were charmed by a visit from students in Grades 1 to 3 at Dorothy Peacock Elementary.

Jim Tonn and Doug Pettet sat in the foyer as the dozens of costumed students pored into the Walnut Grove seniors residence.

“We’re here to look after your candy,” Tonn said.

“If it gets too heavy for you, we’ll look after it,” Pettet added.

The school has brought over students in the past for a Halloween visit and many were surprised to find several seniors in costume as well.

Students in Grades 1 through 3 at Dorothy Peacock Elementary visited Chartwell Langley Gardens on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31. They sang Halloween songs, trick or treated, and visited with residents. Shawn Davids

Peter Boldt had fun dressing up for the students’ visit in funny glasses and a wig. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Students were surprised to find several of the seniors in costume. Jean Rigby, 91, was dressed as a tooth fairy. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Seniors handed out bags of candy to the students in costume as the kids toured through the meeting room at Chartwell Langley Gardens Thursday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Greta Sheppard was delighted to meet students in their Halloween costumes on Thursday morning. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Students in Grades 1 through 3 at Dorothy Peacock Elementary visited Chartwell Langley Gardens on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 31. They sang Halloween songs, trick or treated, and visited with residents. Shawn Davids

Staff at Chartwell Langley Gardens dressed up for the students’ Halloween visit. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

One student’s costume includes a fan to inflate it. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)