Adam Murphy, vice-chair of the Langley Senior Resources Society board of directors, was unloading trees from vehicles as they pulled in Saturday, Jan. 9, for the centre’s first Christmas tree chipping fundraiser. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley seniors centre holds first Christmas tree chipping event

New initiative part of response to ‘rough’ coronovirus shutdown

Langley Seniors Centre executive director Paul Goldberg described the response to their first Christmas tree chipping event on Saturday, Jan. 8, as “moderate” with about $800 in donations during the four hours the parking lot at 20605 51B Avenue was open.

People were able to bring trees for disposal by Royal Wood Tree Care, which donated the services of a chipping truck.

“We sold some some [pre-packaged] meals as well,’ Goldberg noted.

“It was a trial,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“I think it was worthwhile.”

Goldberg expects the centre will hold another tree chipping event next Christmas, at which time he hopes word will be out about the event.

2020 has been a “tough” year for the centre, Murphy observed.

“We haven’t been able to connect with our members [the way we usually do].”

Loretta Solomon, board chair, was directing vehicles.

Solomon said the centre is doing what it can to provide services to seniors and generate income while it remains shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Social isolation is the biggest issue” for seniors, Solomon said, so the centre is trying to keep in contact.

“We’re phoning our 800 members regularly,” Solomon described.

The Langley Senior Resources Society newsletter “In The Loop” lists a number of initiatives, including online courses on various topics, as well as tax advice for seniors and even online fitness courses.

The centre continues to operate a meals to go program that offers fresh and frozen prepared for pickup three days a week, at $7 for members and $8 for non-members, who are asked to pre-order the day before by calling 604-530-3020 ext. 315.

It’s selling about 2,000 meals a month.

The centre also rented out space to five movie companies over three months, funds that will pay for a number of building projects – including a $50,000 roof replacement and construction of a retaining wall in the back patio.

As well, gutters have been replaced, along with the patio pergola, and plans for 2021 include exterior building cleaning, new lounge furniture as well as upgrades to cafe and kitchen.

“There are a lot of positives,” Solomon said.


