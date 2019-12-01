VIDEO: Langley shelter adoption event finds homes for more than two dozen animals

In fours hours at LAPS, 15 animals had been adopted and applications had been submitted for another 12 cats and kittens as well as another five dogs. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A corkboard with pictures of adoptable animals was up on a lobby wall Saturday as the Patti Dale animal shelter launched its “I’ll be home for Christmas” initiative to find homes for more than 100 cats, dogs, kittens and puppies.

As people crowded into the shelter, photos were taken down, one by one, as animals were adopted.

By the end of the four-hour event, 15 animals had been adopted and applications had been submitted for another 12 as well as another five dogs.

Jasper, a two-month old orange kitten, left with the Dreger family from Brookswood.

Mom Cynthia explained the family needed some time after their last cat passed away in 2016 before they could consider adopting again.

“We needed some time to heal,” she observed.

Cynthia, dad Chris and sons Haven, 8, and Cohen, 10 all had huge smiles as they posed for a picture with Jasper before leaving the shelter operated by the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS).

The Hingston family from Surrey, mom Sabrina, Dad Jeff and son Robert, left with Tinkerbelle.

Mom Sabrina said the tiny kitten looked a little “scraggly” but her affectionate personality won her over.

“She fell asleep in my arms right away,” Sabrina enthused.

Outside, on the front porch of the shelter, away from the congestion, shelter staff Ash Schulz was explaining that she is fostering the mixed-breed dog beside her, Charles, who is eligible for adoption, with some special conditions.

“He needs to be in a house where there are no cats,” Schulz related.

“Where he’s the only dog.”

On the plus side, she added, Charles is great with kids, something he demonstrated Saturday, wagging his tail and slurping treats from the hands of small children.

Jayne Nelson, LAPS executive director declared the event “a big hit”

“We are so grateful to the families who chose to open their hearts and homes to adopt an adorable shelter animal,” Nelson told the Langley Advance Times.

Adopters came from all over, including Vancouver, Chilliwack, Maple Ridge, Surrey and Langley, Nelson related.

“We are excited for all of the animals that had their Christmas wish come true and now have a loving home in time for Christmas,” Nelson said.

“We have several more animals to find homes for so we are still working hard to ensure they find loving furever homes in time for Christmas.”

If people aren’t able to adopt in time for Christmas, Nelson said, LAPS has several animals who are undergoing medical treatment before they will be able to be adopted in the new year.

LAPS is also offering an opportunity to“virtually” adopting a dog in time for Christmas online at https://www.lapsbc.ca/get-involved/virtual-adoption.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, LAPS will be hosting Santa Pet Photos at Club OpenRoad’s first-ever Santa Pet Photo event at MINI Langley on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All donations (minimum $10 cash per pet) will be going to LAPS.

More photos of the Saturday event can viewed online.



Jasper posed for a picture with the Dreger family, Cynthia, dad Chris and sons Haven, 8, and Cohen, 10 before he left LAPS for his new home in Brookswood. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Tinkerbelle’s affectionate personality won her a new home with the Hingston family from Surrey (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)