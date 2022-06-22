VIDEO: Langley students explore skateboarding, many for the first time

Grade 8 student Ethan Hardcastle has recently started skateboarding. He got his first skateboard just six months ago.
On Thursday, June 16, he was skateboarding at Langley’s Penzer Park with his schoolmates, a chance to learn from professional riders.
The outing for the students of HD Stafford Middle School was organized by the school and Transition Construction, a company that specializes in building skateparks.
Hardcastle and his friends learned how to grip the skateboards, put the trucks on and do an ollie. Hardcastle turned out to be a quick study and tried some tricks in the skateboard park.
“I am really proud of it,” he said.
For him, skateboarding is a fun sport as it allows staying active while enjoying time with friends.
School teacher Karen Cooper said young skateboarders may not have a lot of opportunities to explore the sport. The event provided a chance to students to feel the positivity a skateboard park offers.
About 35 students participated, with some heading off with prizes like T-shirts, skateboards and other merchandise. Young Dayden was apparently the luckiest one as he won a free ticket to Camp Qwanoes. His schoolmates cheered for him.
“Yo! that is so cool,” commented one of his friends, looking at Dayden’s prize.
School vice principal John Hantke congratulated all the kids and said he hoped the outdoor day would inspire kids to engage with the sport.
“This is such a positive connect for them,” he concluded.
Along with free skateboarding tips, Transition Construction also offered students free hot dogs and popsicles at the two-hour event.
