When she plays the Last Post and Rouse on Remembrance Day, Langley teacher Donna Cieszecki uses the bugle that belonged to her grandfather, Sgt. Major John ( Jock) Ingles (special to Langley Advance Times)

When she plays the Last Post and Rouse on Remembrance Day, Langley teacher Donna Cieszecki uses the bugle that belonged to her grandfather, Sgt. Major John ( Jock) Ingles (special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Langley teacher plays her grandfather’s bugle for Remembrance Day

Her ‘poppa’ was an accomplished musician and soldier who served in both world wars

When she plays the Last Post and Rouse on Remembrance Day, Walnut Grove resident Donna Cieszecki uses the bugle that belonged to her beloved “poppa,” Sgt. Major John ( Jock) Ingles.

It is more than 80 years old.

Music is something she came to associate with her grandfather, a bugler, trumpet and piano player who served in both World Wars.

“He would play, when the family got together,” she recalled.

“He played in jazz bands in Vancouver through the 30’s to early 60’s.”

Born in Pebbles, Scotland on July 11, 1902, Ingles served in the First World War, then emigrated to Canada and found his way to Vancouver around 1930.

During the Second World War, he served with the BC Regiment Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles from 1939 to 1945 overseas (Cieszecki’s father served as a reservist with the BCR but the war ended before he could go overseas).

Ingles led the troops of the 4th Canadian Armoured Division when they landed in Normandy, France in 1944.

READ ALSO: Haunted by the ghosts of the Medak Pocket: a Langley veteran remembers

They were involved in heavy fighting near Falais, France, suffering more than 100 casualties and the loss 47 of their tanks.

His regiment continued to serve through the fighting in France, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

Ingles played his bugle during the war and later at Remembrance Day ceremonies at Victory Square in Vancouver.

His son, William Ingles, Cieszecki’s dad, followed suit playing the trumpet and piano, and then she followed the family musical tradition, taking up the bugle, trumpet and piano.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tradition of Scouts attending to veterans headstones continues in Fort Langley

While one of Cieszecki’s children has demonstrated musical talent, he didn’t take up the bugle.

“I’m the last, Last Post player in the family,” she told the Langley Advance Times.

“I am very proud to continue the legacy that was started by my grandfather.”

She has played the Last Post and Rouse with her grandfather at several schools during my teaching career in Langley.

According to a Government of Canada Remembrance Day web page, “Rouse” was used as a “quarter call” to wake the soldiers fifteen minutes before the more formal activity announced by “Reveille” and “Last Post” is one of the regulation calls that would be heard in the evening to signal the completion of the setting of night sentinels or sentry posts.

“As a teacher of a grade four and five class, mother of five and grandmother of 8, I feel I have a unique opportunity to share this gift,” Cieszecki said.

This year, she was to perform for the students and staff at Gordon Greenwood Elementary where she teaches, a pre-recorded performance for a virtual ceremony during the current pandemic.

“I wonder what my grandfather would think of these times and how his eldest granddaughter has carried on the tradition,” she remarked.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleyMusicRemembrance Day

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Veteran of both world wars, John ( Jock) Ingles, is seen here with his trumpet (centre), smiling with one of the bands he played in (special to Langley Advance Times)

Veteran of both world wars, John ( Jock) Ingles, is seen here with his trumpet (centre), smiling with one of the bands he played in (special to Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley City is one mural closer to Chemainus

Just Posted

When she plays the Last Post and Rouse on Remembrance Day, Langley teacher Donna Cieszecki uses the bugle that belonged to her grandfather, Sgt. Major John ( Jock) Ingles (special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley teacher plays her grandfather’s bugle for Remembrance Day

Her ‘poppa’ was an accomplished musician and soldier who served in both world wars

LOSC swimmers have been working out at the Al Anderson pool in Langley City since that pool reopened and the Walnut Grove and W.C. Blair pools in Langley Township, where they usually train, stayed closed. (Langley Advance Times file)
Two pools to re-open in Langley Township by January

W.C. Blair and then Walnut Grove are both slated to welcome swim clubs

At the Langley Cheer and Athletics Gym, athletes were back to training six feet apart under newly tightened restrictions on Tuesday, Nov. 10 (Sam Farrell/special to Langley Advance Times)
Why cheer practices are allowed at Langley studios, but dance is not, under tightened COVID rules

Online petition launched to have dance classes allowed

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant hornet found in Aldergrove near junction of Fraser Highway and Highway 13

Another hornet had been spotted approximately five kilometres away in Abbotsford on Nov. 2

RC Garnett school (undated Google Maps image)
Two more Langley schools report COVID-19 cases

Walnut Grove and R.C. Garnett Elementary have notified parents

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Abbotsford Police Department is asking for help to identify a suspect(s) in the theft of poppy donation boxes at two local businesses.
Poppy-box thefts occur at two Abbotsford businesses

Police ask for help identifying suspect(s) at hotel and gas station

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Copper and an organosilane coating will be installed on high-touch areas on two trolley buses and two SkyTrain cars starting Nov. 15, 2020. (TransLink)
VIDEO: TransLink to test antimicrobial coating on buses, SkyTrain to prevent COVID spread

Products will be tested for durability and effectiveness

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read