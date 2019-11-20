VIDEO: Langley twins get RAD with Santa photos

Potters is synonymous with Christmas.

Walking into the 192nd Street store is like walking into what some envision Santa’s Village in the North Pole must feel like.

But Potters becomes even more magical when RAD Santa and his team turn up for an evening of photos and fundraising.

For the fourth year running, Langley twins Chris and Jamie Ruscheinski – of Gone Country fame – are bringing back RAD Santa. It’s an evening where people can bring pets and kids to get their photos taken with St. Nicholas.

“It’s full steam ahead, and it is expected to be bigger than ever,” Chris said, explaining that last year’s long lineups prompted them to introduce a number system that allows guests to check in then circulate while waiting. There were 400 guests last year, and the twins expects 500 this year.

While waiting, people can take in all the store’s decorations and gift ideas, decorate sugar cookies, devour hot chocolate and hotdogs, write letters to Santa, get creative with crayons, have pictures taken with the Grinch, or listen to live music by Tanner Olsen Band.

RAD Santa is back on Thursday, Nov. 28. Pet pictures will be taken from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by family pics from 5 to 8 p.m., all by donation to the cause.

Admittedly, Ruscheinski (a brand new father himself) expects his daughter Scottie Rae, and her cousins Iver and Nova will be first in line for a pic with Old St. Nick.

Last year’s event raised $7,310. This year, as in past, all money raised goes to the Canuck Place children’s hospice in Abbotsford. And Rusheinskis hope to raise $10,000.

In addition to making the space available for RAD Santa, the owners of Potters have also stepped up with more this year, Ruscheinski explained.

In addition to handing out $10 gift cards to the first 100 people through the door to get pictures with Santa, they’ve also presented the twins with a $3,500 donation to Twins Cancer Fundraising – and specificallyto the Canuck Place efforts.

Ruscheinskis will also have a list of toys and prices on hand from Canuck Place, a wishlist from the kids. The gifts range in price from $10 to $200, and people can help out further by virtually buying one of those gifts that will be under the tree on Christmas Day.

