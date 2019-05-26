VIDEO: Langley walk to fight Alzheimer’s took place outdoors and in

About 30 people took part in the Alzheimer’s walk in Walnut Grove Saturday morning, while 35 others walked indoors at a seniors residence. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

About 30 people braved rainy weather to take part in the Saturday Walk for Alzheimer’s hosted at Chartwell Langley Gardens Retirement Community this Saturday in partnership with the Walnut Grove-Willoughby Business Association (WWBA).

Another 35 people, older residents of Chartwell, opted to walk indoors.

Chartwell community relations manager Lianne Thomlinson and her family were among the participants.

Thomlinson said the issue is close to her heart because she lost a great-aunt to Alzheimer’s.

“It’s something I fear will happen to me and I’d like to find a cure,” Thomlinson said.

WWBA chair Kimberly Wishenski said the numbers are startling.

“There are 740,000 people [in Canada] with Alzheimer’s,” Wishenski said.

“That’s a lot. “

It was the second Walk for Alzheimer’s that the seniors complex at 8888 202 Street has hosted, but the first open to the public.

It was a “Walk in a Box,” where organizers choose their own date, their own people and then donate the proceeds to the Alzheimer’s society.”

Last year’s walk raised close to $700 and had about 70 participants.

This year, there were about 65 participants and about $500 was raised.

Thomlison said there were “a lot of cancellations” likely due to the weather.

She is hoping there will be another next year.

“Every little bit counts,” she said.

Thomlinson said anyone who wants to help, can support their walk by donating directly to the Alzheimer Society of B.C, at https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc.

