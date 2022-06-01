VIDEO: Langley-wide garage sale had 299 participating households

Audette MacDonald was one of 299 households registered for the Langley Township-wide garage sale on Saturday, May 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove’s Tetlock family found bargains within walking distance during the Township-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Freinds Madison Gibson from Lynn Valley and Sam Darkoh from Langley searched the Township online map for the location of households registered for the Langley Township-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Charlene Parsons came in from Clayton Heights to search for bargains at the Langley Township-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Aldergrove’s Manette Jetajobe was prepared for rain at the Langley Township-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Audette MacDonald said bargain hunters came “in droves” during the resurrected Langley Township-wide garage sale held on Saturday, May 28.

MacDonald was selling home-made scented candles, oils and “crafty stuff” from the front yard of her Aldergrove home.

Her first visitors arrived shortly after she set up, and the rest of the day alternated between groups of bargain hunters arriving together, and quiet periods where MacDonald could relax with her newspaper.

She was one of 299 households registered for the 2022 sale.

That was up from the 233 registered in 2019, the inaugural sale, which turned out to be the last time the event would be held before the pandemic forced cancellations in 2020 and 2021.

For Elaine Daoust, who had friends Vicky Gammon, Marilyn McEwan and Debbie Hayward assisting at her sale, the social aspect of the event was a plus, a chance to get in some visiting and conversation after too much isolation.

“Aldergrove has some of the nicest people,” Daoust remarked.

Friends (left to right) Vicky Gammon, Elaine Daoust, Marilyn McEwan and Debbie Hayward oversaw the activity at Daoust’s home during the Langley Township-wide Garage Sale on Saturday, May 28. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Lori Chapman, who was making the rounds of the garage sales with husband Marty, was finding deals.

“We’re doing pretty good,” she reported.

They were limiting purchases to avoid overfilling their home, Marty added.

One year, he told the Langley Advance Times, “we had to go home and get the truck” because there were so many irresistible bargains.

It was the first experience of a community-wide garage sale for Manette Jetajobe, whose family recently moved to Aldergrove.

“I like what they’re doing here,” Jetajobe enthused, as she waited under a portable awning with like-new clothing her children have outgrown.

She agreed with Daoust’s assessment of Aldergrove.

“People are friendly [here],” she smiled, including one neighbour who has been known to surprise them by mowing their lawn.

