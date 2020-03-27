A Langley senior is encouraging people to make their own masks to slow the coronavirus pandemic spread. (Langley Advance Times files)

VIDEO: Langley women makes homemade masks for neighbours amid COVID-19 pandemic

Masks are made of paper towel, elastic bands, and staples

A Langley resident living at Southwind Estates is creating homemade masks for her fellow neighbours in a bid to keep people safe during the spread of COVID-19.

The 78-year-old resident preferred not to be named, but did tell the Langley Advance Times that she wanted to do something to help and saw a video on Youtube that directed how to build a homemade mask.

“With all of the medical supplies being bought out, I realized that I had all of the supplies to make one at home – paper towel rolls, elastic bands, and stapler – so I got to work,” she said. “It’s so easy.”

For anyone looking to make their own, the woman recommends using “big heavy duty paper towel” and start by folding a sheet “accordion-style” approximately one-third of an inch.

“Next, you take the ends and put an elastic band on each side, then you staple the bands, and then pull the paper apart one your done. It’s great! It covers your whole mouth and nose,” she said.

The woman estimates that each one took her about three minutes to make.

“I spent a couple of hours and made some for each unit – we have 88 units. So, now there’s two great bigs bowls with the masks inside freezer bags at our clubhouse,” she explained. “People have been taking them.”

One of the residents was so moved by her efforts, they contacted the Langley Advance Times to pass along the info, say thank you to the woman, and encourage kindness during the pandemic.

READ MORE: LAPS helps families stay together during outbreak with pet food bank

B.C. Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said that coronavirus particle is one to two microns in size, and that Canadian and U.S. public health authorities don’t recommend masks general consumer use.

“If I’m not sick, it’s not effective,” Henry said during a TV town hall meeting on the pandemic in Vancouver March 19. “It’s not something that, when I’m out in public, is going to protect me in any way. And as a matter of fact, people often fiddle with it, and contaminate themselves, and it can lead to more risk.”

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: 75-year-old mom shares daily dance video to keep Langley smiling

Just Posted

BREAKING: Two Fraser Valley care home workers confirmed to have COVID-19

Health authority has a team at a Langley and a Surrey seniors facilities informing staff, residents

‘Possibilities are endless’ at Black Press digital career fair

Black Press Digital Career and Education Fair begins April 4

VIDEO: Langley women makes homemade masks for neighbours amid COVID-19 pandemic

Masks are made of paper towel, elastic bands, and staples

VIDEO: Langley teacher aims to cheer up students with ‘Let it Go’ COVID-19 song parody

Students were schedule to debut theatre production in April

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

B.C. farmers markets restricted to food sales only due to COVID-19

Food producers, community gardens designated essential

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

COVID-19: Here are the measures being taken at B.C. care homes

Only essential visits allowed to people in long-term care facilities across the province

Man arrested for ‘purposely coughing in someone’s face while feeling ill’: N.B. police

New Brunswick police urging people to call the non-compliance hotline instead

COVID-19: How to apply for employment insurance

You can receive up to 55 per cent of your earnings up to a maximum of $573 a week

BC Farmers Markets move to online platform amid COVID-19 concerns

The B.C. government is providing $55,000 to help cover fees associated with the online transition

COVID-19: Harbour Air suspends all scheduled flights

Charter services will continue on larger plane to allow for physical distancing

Most Read