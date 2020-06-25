Langley Overdose Response Community Action Table invited youth to show people, through their eyes, how substance use affects them or the world around them through creative measures. (screenshot)

VIDEO: Langley youth show how substance use affects the world around them

Overdose Response Community Action Table invited youth to submit art for online gallery

Last year, the Child and Youth Collaborative, in collaboration with the Langley Overdose Response Community Action Table, invited youth to show people through their eyes how substance use affects them or the world around them.

More than 19 youth from ages 13 to 20 were selected to be featured in a gallery showcase of their creative designs.

The Langley Local Action Team said the children’s viewpoint is powerful.

“We are seeing a 93 per cent increase in overdose deaths compared to this time last year. We have lost 401 people in B.C. since the beginning of March,” the organization said.

Langley Children is a community-wide cross-sector partnership that includes service providers, planning bodies, public agencies and leadership serving children, youth and families in the community.

The organization supports more than 2o different local organizations.

“This is a crisis and we must continue to engage youth in the conversation – it is so important,” the organization added about substance abuse.

People can find out more about community initiatives at Langleychildren.com.

