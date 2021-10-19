VIDEO: Langley’s Brinkworth Dungeon is back, and bigger

After the property was sold for development last year, Murrayville’s Barry Brinkman wasn’t sure if his Halloween dungeon would return. Now, with the redevelopment delayed, he thinks another dungeon might be possible in 2022. This year marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Wonder Woman, otherwise known as Maya McGladdery, picked up a flyer at the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) This marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Barry Brinkworth has added a Pirate of the Caribbean-themed display to his Murrayville Halloween display, a preview of a much bigger addition planned for 2022. This year marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) This marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) This marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Maya McGladdery was amazed and delighted when she had her first close-up look at the Brinkworth Dungeon Halloween display in Murrayville.

“Awesome,” she said.

“Awesome!”

Maya, seven, was wearing her Wonder Woman costume when she and mom Christine walked past the 5,000-sq.-ft. display at 22260 48th Ave. on their way home from picking up some Halloween goodies on Monday, Oct. 18.

“She was blown away,” Christine related.

“She wanted to go running through it.”

Christine said Maya, born on Oct. 30, is a “Halloween baby” who enjoys the season.

Barry Brinkworth, the dungeon creator, posed for a picture with Maya, who was planning to return for a walk-through with her mom.

Christine was confident Maya will be in her element.

“She loves scary movies,” Christine remarked.

‘Halloween baby’ Maya McGladdery, posed with Jack Sparrow at the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

This year will mark the 21st year for the dungeon, which has had a temporary reprieve.

Last year, after the property was sold, Brinkman thought he might have to take 2021 off to find another location.

But with the redevelopment delayed, Brinkworth was able to bring the dungeon back, and even expand it, with a Pirates of the Carribbean – inspired display, created with two metric tonnes of sand and rocks.

“We might even get another year [before the redevelopment begins],” Brinkworth estimated.

If they do, he plans to bring the Pirates display back in a much bigger form.

He is still looking for another site, preferably an acreage with a landlord who will “allow us to do this craziness,” ideally in Langley.

This marks the 21st Halloween for the Brinkworth Dungeon in Murrayville. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Over the years, Brinkworth, a professional model maker, has populated the display with creations that include iconic characters like killer doll “Chucky”, “Stripe” from “Gremlins”, Linda Blair’s character, “Regan” from the “Exorcist” as well as his own sculptures of legendary television horror film host “Elvira”, the Frankenstein monster, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, as well as the mummy, and many, many more.

Admission is $14 for those 14 and older, $6 for ages six to 12, and five and under get in free. All kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Visitors are being asked to bring non-perishable food items which will be donated to the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope shelter.

As an outdoor display, vaccine passports are not required, but Brinkworth is asking visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing precautions.

“It’s an insane world we live in, and for the last 20 years at “Brinkworth Dungeon” we’re well known for scary but safe!” the brinkworthdungeon.com website advises.

“This year what’s even scarier is NOT to wear a mask… (a medical mask that is !) Help keep us all safe for 2021 and beyond.”

