VIDEO: Langley’s Burnouts In The Sky show and shine gets an extension

On Saturday, Aug. 6, the 1978 Camaro Z28 that used to belong to Brad McPherson was on display at the ‘Burnouts In The Sky’ show and shine in Langley that honours the memory of McPherson. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Randi Lawlor and Appaloosa played at the Saturday, Aug. 6, ‘Burnouts In The Sky’ show and shine in Langley that honours the memory of Brad McPherson. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some of the more than 300 cars and motorcycles that took part in the Saturday, Aug. 6 ‘Burnouts In The Sky’ show and shine in Langley that celebrates the memory of Brad McPherson. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) On Saturday, Aug. 6, there was a friendly warning about taking the ‘Burnouts In The Sky’ show name too literally at the George Preston rec centre. The show and shine honours the memory of McPherson by raising funds for scholarships in his name. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

It was going to be the final “Burnouts In The Sky” memorial fundraising show and shine to honour the memory of Brad McPherson.

But then, a record number of people showed up for the 10th annual show on Saturday, Aug. 6 at the George Preston rec centre in Langley.

More than 300 cars and motorcycles took part.

Delighted organizer Susan Simning, Brad’s mom, has reconsidered.

“There’s been a lot of debate this year because this was our 10th anniversary, and we were actually going to make this our last show,” Simning told the Langley Advance Times.

“But with the turnout today, and conversations with everybody here, they’ve decided we’re not stopping,” Simning enthused.

“I’m pretty sure we’re going to be back next year.”

One of the featured vehicles at the show was a 1978 Camaro Z28 that used to belong to McPherson when he was a teenager.

Simning explained that three years ago, the man who bought the car from Brad returned it to the family, who auctioned it off to help raise money for a scholarship fund in his memory.

New owner Emily Smith surprised Simning by showing up for the show with the Camaro, which is back in running order thanks to a brand new engine, the result of long hours of work by Smith, her boyfriend Michael Kidson, with parents and friends, to have the Z28 ready in time for the show.

It was proudly displayed next to “Emma,” Brad’s prized 1980 GMC short-box truck, which he used to do burnouts with.

Burnouts in the Sky keeps alive the memory of McPherson, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve, 2011.

At a house party in Newton, the 28-year-old McPherson confronted a male guest who was harassing a female party-goer.

Not long after, McPherson was shot dead.

In 2018, a 26-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder and given a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 15 years for the crime.

Saturday’s event raised $7,620 toward the Bradley McPherson Memorial Scholarship Fund, which recognizes students who have ADD or ADHD like McPherson, have overcome their learning challenges, and have plans to pursue further studies.

This year, four graduating students, two at Walnut Grove Secondary School, one at R.E. Mountain Secondary, and one at Aldergrove Community Secondary School received McPherson scholarships.

Anyone interested in helping with future events can reach Siming by email at burnoutsinthesky@gmail.com or through www.burnoutsinthesky.com.

