Noxious Obs played in the New Orleans-style Mardi Gras strolling parade that opened the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival opening Saturday morning, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Last day of Jazz Fest in Fort Langley

Music starts at 11 a.m.

Day three of the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival opened Saturday morning, July 22, with the traditional New Orleans-style Mardi Gras strolling parade that started at the Fort Langley Farmers Market and headed to the front lawn of Fort Langley Community Hall for the official opening of the festival at one of one of four outdoor stages.

It was a very busy day for festival artistic director Dave Quinn, who was not only handling the administrative chores but was also performing in the parade as well.

“We’re just at the very beginning,” Quinn said before the parade got underway.

“We’ve [also] got the emerging artist stage at the CN station and we have the indigenous culture and arts exhibition at Bedford Plaza. So there’s so much going on. We’ve got jugglers. We’ve got strolling minstrels.”

On Saturday, the indigenous exhibition at the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival opened at Bedford Plaza. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Sunday, July 23, the festival resumes at 11 a.m. with a concert by Jasmine Jazz at the main outdoor stage at the community hall.

It will come to a close with the Jazz Alternative Worship Experience (AWE) at 4:30 p.m. providing a musical twist to the Sunday church experience, hosted at the United Churches of Langley by Reverend Sophia Ducey.

More details on the festival can be found at fortlangleyjazzfest.com.

More photos from day three can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook pages here and here.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Fort Langley Jazz Fest kicks off with tribute to Dal Richards

READ ALSO: Fort Langley jazz fest kicks off this weekend

Parade Marshal Petrina Arnason led the New Orleans-style Mardi Gras strolling parade that opened the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival opening Saturday morning, July 22. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A crowd filled the front lawn of the Fort Langley Community Hall to hear the Gabriel Palatchi Trio at the main outdoor stage. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Music fans filled the front lawn of the community hall in Fort Langley on Saturday, July 22, on day 3 of the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

