VIDEO: Late Mark Warawa’s office is still helping people

Constituency office ‘quite busy,’ manager says

A sign that used to identify the late MP Mark Warawa’s Langley-Aldergrove constituency office has been taken down, but the Murrayville location is still operating.

On the door, a taped-up notice identifies it as the “Langley-Aldergrove constituency office” and gives the hours of operation.

Office manager Annette DeKaker said after Warawa passed away in June, staff were instructed to stop answering the phones by saying “MP Mark Warawa’s office” and simply say callers have reached the “Langley-Aldergrove office.”

People who live in the federal riding can still get help from the office at 4769 222nd St., DeKaker told the Langley Advance Times.

“We’re actually quite busy,” DeKaker related.

“We’re getting a lot of phone calls. We’re doing a lot of case work.”

Most of the cases relate to immigration and passport questions, she elaborated.

Constituents also drop by with cards of condolences for Diane Warawa and the rest of Mark’s family, she added.

Warawa’s Ottawa office is closed. His replacement won’t be know until after the next federal election this fall. A date has not yet been set, but it can be held no later than Oct. 21 under federal law.

READ ALSO: Condolences pour forth from community after passing of Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa

Warawa, 69, passed away in June after what was called a “brief but valiant battle” with cancer.

He had announced his retirement from politics in January of this year, before his diagnosis in April.

On May 7, Warawa delivered his farewell speech in the House of Commons, which was received with a standing ovation and many tears from fellow MPs from every party.

Proceedings came to a halt after he spoke, as dozens of MPs came to shake his hand.

In his last speech in the House, Warawa emphasized the need for greater compassion in end of life care for Canadians.

He had planned to become a chaplain for seniors and people close to the end of their lives following his planned retirement from politics.

On May 21, he made his last public appearance back home in his riding, waving from his car and greeting well wishers in the Fort Langley May Day parade.

Warawa began his public life as an Abbotsford City councillor, serving for 14 years.

He then moved to the federal arena, winning the election as the Conservative candidate for the newly formed electoral district of Langley in 2004.

He was re-elected five times, the last time in October 2015, in the new electoral riding of Langley-Aldergrove.

His staff describe Warawa as a devoted husband to his wife of 46 years, Diane, and father to their five children: Jonathan, Ryan, Nathan, Eric and Kristin. He was also a grandfather to 10 grandchildren.

