VIDEO: Legion holds pre-Remembrance Day dinner for veterans

On Sunday, Oct 30, a few days ahead of Remembrance Day, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Aldergrove branch hosted its first veterans’ dinner since the pandemic.

“We try to have it annually prior to November the 11th,” explained legion service officer Doug Hadley.

“We invite all the veterans that we are aware of. We provide them with dinner, a little camaraderie.”

Among the 36 who attended was retired Commander Wayne Reardon, who served on both coasts and elsewhere aboard a variety of naval warships, including a minesweeper, a destroyer, and a submarine.

He explained he was only briefly a submariner, and doesn’t have fond memories of his time aboard HMCS Okanagan, a cramped Oberon-class diesel-electric submarine.

“I only did it for the extra money,” he laughed. “After three months, I went back to surface ships.”

At another table, former private Jack Nicholls was describing how his military career didn’t go exactly according to plan.

“I signed up to join the navy, and I ended up a service corp driver,” an amused Nicholls recounted.

Barb Burkett, president of the legion’s ladies auxiliary, was one of the volunteers who prepared the roast beef dinner.

“We enjoy doing it,” Burkett remarked. “It’s our pleasure.”

On Friday, Nov. 11, Remembrance Day, there will be a parade to the Aldergrove legion, Branch #265, starting at 268th Street and Fraser Highway at 10:45 a.m.

A service will be held at the cenotaph in front of the branch at 26607 Fraser Hwy. with two minutes of silence and the laying of wreaths. In-person attendance is allowed.

Live music has been scheduled throughout the day, including the Fraser Valley Community Winds and other performers, along with a potluck luncheon.

