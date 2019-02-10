Lion Dancers paraded through the gaming floor at the Cascades casino in Langley. Black Press Media photo

VIDEO: Lion dancer and the god of fortune celebrate Chinese New Year in Langley

Cascades casino players get a surprise

The god of fortune paid the Cascades casino in Langley City a visit on Saturday, handing out traditional red gift envelopes to surprised players on the gaming floor as he made a circuit of the slot machines and table games with two teams of traditional lion dancers and traditional musicians following behind.

The celebration of the Chinese year of the pig began in the foyer of the casino, with the lion dancers demonstrating their acrobatic ability by devouring two dangling heads of lettuce with the heads of their costumes, leaving the the chewed up bits spread across the floor.

Langley City mayor Val van den Boek, Langley MLA Mary Polak and Ray MacNeil, vice president of operations for Gateway casino and entertainment limited were present.

It was one of two celebrations of the lunar new year in the Langleys.

Later in the day, at the Muriel Arnason public library, the 11th annual Chinese New Year celebration included multicultural dances and music, displays, crafts, lucky envelopes, and some New Year’s foods.

Township councillors Petrina Arnason and Bruce Ferguson, along with MP John Aldag, were among the attendees.

New Year got off to an early start in Langley at the fifth annual Live in Langley Chinese Association gala held at the Church in the Valley on Old Yale Road last weekend, attended by 900.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Cold start to Year of the Pig in Langley

This Sunday, there will be a fourth celebration at the Timms community centre in Langley City.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, the public can enjoy a dragon dance, folk dancing, a calligraphy demonstration and special treats for the occasion.

There is even a special sign language demonstration.

The City branch, at 20399 Douglas Cres., has teamed up with the Tzu Chi charity foundation.

The event is free and open to all ages.

 

A traditional Mexican dance was performed at the Chinese New Year celebration at the Muriel Arnason library. Black Press Media photo

The god of fortune handed out red gift envelopes to casino players. Black Press Media photo

A performer in traditional dress at Muriel Arnason. Black Press Media photo

Previous story
Family Day chock-full of family fun in Aldergrove

Just Posted

VIDEO: Crews called to Langley house fire

Blaze near 248 Street and 56 Avenue was originally reported as a shed fire

Hundreds without power in Aldergrove

Windstorm knocks down trees, damages power lines

UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

VIDEO: Langley soccer player signs with pro team

Joel Waterman from Aldergrove will play in Calgary

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

Pettersson lifts Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

Super rookie adds pair of assists, Markstrom makes 44 saves in Vancouver victory

Hikers, dogs rescued from Vancouver Island mountain amid winter storm

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue extricates distressed hikers in Strathcona Park

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Actor-slash-climate-activists’s message to his 18.9 million followers received a mix of fandom and criticism

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

Black Press Media reader captures moment tree falls on hydro lines

Health officials confirm case of measles in Vancouver

Measles is a severely contagious illness that spreads easily through the air

UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

Most Read