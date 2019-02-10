VIDEO: Lion dancer and the god of fortune celebrate Chinese New Year in Langley

Lion Dancers paraded through the gaming floor at the Cascades casino in Langley. Black Press Media photo

The god of fortune paid the Cascades casino in Langley City a visit on Saturday, handing out traditional red gift envelopes to surprised players on the gaming floor as he made a circuit of the slot machines and table games with two teams of traditional lion dancers and traditional musicians following behind.

The celebration of the Chinese year of the pig began in the foyer of the casino, with the lion dancers demonstrating their acrobatic ability by devouring two dangling heads of lettuce with the heads of their costumes, leaving the the chewed up bits spread across the floor.

Langley City mayor Val van den Boek, Langley MLA Mary Polak and Ray MacNeil, vice president of operations for Gateway casino and entertainment limited were present.

It was one of two celebrations of the lunar new year in the Langleys.

Later in the day, at the Muriel Arnason public library, the 11th annual Chinese New Year celebration included multicultural dances and music, displays, crafts, lucky envelopes, and some New Year’s foods.

Township councillors Petrina Arnason and Bruce Ferguson, along with MP John Aldag, were among the attendees.

New Year got off to an early start in Langley at the fifth annual Live in Langley Chinese Association gala held at the Church in the Valley on Old Yale Road last weekend, attended by 900.

This Sunday, there will be a fourth celebration at the Timms community centre in Langley City.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, the public can enjoy a dragon dance, folk dancing, a calligraphy demonstration and special treats for the occasion.

There is even a special sign language demonstration.

The City branch, at 20399 Douglas Cres., has teamed up with the Tzu Chi charity foundation.

The event is free and open to all ages.

A traditional Mexican dance was performed at the Chinese New Year celebration at the Muriel Arnason library. Black Press Media photo

The god of fortune handed out red gift envelopes to casino players. Black Press Media photo