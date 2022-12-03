VIDEO: Magic of Christmas Festival underway in Langley City

Ten-and-a half-month old Jubilee of Langley City was celebrating her very first Christmas with mom Christina Kamlade at the Magic of Christmas Festival held at Timms Centre in Langley City Dec. 3-4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Elves were on hand at the Magic of Christmas Festival, held at Timms Centre in Langley City Dec. 3-4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) An Ice sculpture took shape at the Magic of Christmas Festival held at Timms Centre in Langley City Dec. 3-4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A vendor served up gourmet hot dogs at the Magic of Christmas Festival held at Timms Centre in Langley City Dec. 3-4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Beauty Shop Dolls sang Christmas carols at the Magic of Christmas Festival held at Timms Centre in Langley City Dec. 3-4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the two-day Magic of Christmas festival took over the main gymnasium and outdoor parking lot of the Timms Community centre in Langley City.

Magic of Christmas Committee Co-Chair, Councillor Paul Albrecht, explained the free event replaced the former parade, which was struggling with increased safety concerns for participants and spectators along the narrow roads on the parade route; a jump in traffic control costs due to WorkSafeBC regulations; and, a declining number of parade float entries.

Albrecht described it as a “pivot” from the pandemic.

“We had a parade annually, so we thought why not bring people back in a little different way, and see how well this is received before we make any decisions about where we proceed in the future,” Albrecht told the Langley Advance Times.

Visitors were encouraged to bring toy donations for children and non-perishable foot items for the food banks.

Magic of Christmas Festival was set to run until 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Timms Community Centre, 20399 Douglas Cres.

Langley City resident Nolan, 4, checked out the results of a face-painting session with “Mrs. Picasso” at the Magic of Christmas Festival held at Timms Centre in Langley City Dec. 3-4. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There were crafts for kids and adults, a letter to Santa booth, face painting, live ice carving and snow sculptures, a beer garden, food trucks, visits with Santa, live entertainment, a Langley Arts Council artisan market, a Downtown Langley Business Association draw for $500 in Downtown Dollars, a holidays lights scavenger hunt, and more.

Live entertainment through both days included the Beauty Shop Dolls, Santa’s Saxes 2:00 pm, Johnny Elvis and Friends, Silver Diamond Country Dancers, The Seabillys, Dimes Holiday Trio and VOC Sweet Soul Choir.

Langley City was also hosting it’s second annual Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt at the festival, a chance to win one of 20 prizes of $100 Downtown Dollars.

Contest forms were available at the festival and online on the City website starting Dec. 9 at noon.

The scavenger hunt takes contestants along the path of the Holiday Lights walking tour, exploring downtown Langley City along the way.

