VIDEO: Mangat family memorial poker tourney raises thousands for cancer support

Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Family bonds and the fight against cancer - Justin Mangat with his mother Judi and brother Aman at the annual Mangat Family poker tournament fundraiser in memory of Surjit Dhillon. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times) Participants of all skill levels gathered at the Aldergrove Legion for a fun-filled day of poker, raffles, and community building. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove’s Mangat family has been raising money for cancer research through a poker tournament in memory of Jodi Mangat’s mother, Surjit Dhillon, since 2014.

On Saturday, Feb. 18, they once again welcomed dozens of guests to the Royal Canadian Legion in Aldergrove for a poker tournament, raffle, community lunch, and get-together.

The annual event has been growing year on year, raising an estimated $80,000 since its inception, Jodi explained. While totals were not yet available, she said Saturday’s event along was expected to generate about $5,000 for the cause.

Initially, the money raised went to the BC Cancer Foundation, but now the Mangat family donates directly to families affected by cancer, including childhood cancers.

The Saturday fundraiser did attract dozens from the community, but Justin Mangat – Jodi’s son – said the pandemic was the biggest challenge faced by the Mangat family through the last year.

“COVID was definitely the biggest challenge that we faced last year.”

However, the family persevered, with the Aldergrove legion supporting them in hosting the event.

Participants at the poker tournament said the event offered a fun and competitive environment for all attendees.

Players of all skill levels participated, and the organizers ensured a fair and competitive environment by allowing players to purchase additional chips once they run out.

This kept the game fun and competitive, said Justin.

His family came together eight years ago, after losing their grandmother, Surjit Dhillon, to cancer.

“We lost my grandma on my mom’s side to cancer and that’s kind of the first time we saw how devastating the disease really could be. She went from being perfectly healthy at the end of summer and we lost her in December,” he recalled.

The loss made the family realize how difficult the disease is and that “no amount of money can help ease that pain for anyone.”

“But, you know a little bit of support that we can give them can kind of show them that the community is really standing behind them, and it can help ease maybe a little bit of the financial burden that they have and give them that support… that there’s people out there that do care for what they’re going through.”

Justin described his grandma as someone who was always caring.

“I think if she could see how much a community was kind of banding around the idea of helping those in need, I think she’d be really appreciative and she would have love that.”

He also expressed his gratitude to the community for their “overwhelming” support.

“We can’t thank the community enough. It’s amazing how much the community has supported us.”

The Mangat family has also expanded its fundraising efforts, with an annual softball tournament each summer, and now a golf tournament is also in the works.

The family hopes to continue raising funds for cancer research and support, Justin hopeful more people will join in and participate in their future events.

“Even if you don’t play poker, just come out and support. It’s a lot of fun, and it’s for a good cause,” he concluded.

.

RELATED: Dealing with cancer: Aldergrove family holds poker night fundraiser Feb. 18 at legion

READ MORE: Giving Hearts Gala: Langley community comes together to support spiritual space renovation at Langley Memorial Hospital

AldergroveCommunityfundraiserfundraising