VIDEO: McHappy Day in Langley more than doubled donations

The first big donation of the McHappy Day on Wednesday, May 11 at the Murrayville McDonald’s arrived with volunteer Lanette Salisbury, a Langley realtor who brought a $500 cheque from Homelife Benchmark Realty, then took charge of the prize wheel. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) A guest purchased socks at the Murrayville McDonalds on Wednesday, May 11, McHappy Day. Money was being raised for the Langley Foundry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley School Superintendant Mal Gill was one of the McHappy Day volunteers at the Murrayville McDonald’s on Wednesday May 11, there to show support for the fundraiser for the Langley Foundry. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Brooklyn Mace and Rob Kennedy were collecting contributions at the Murrayville McDonald’s drive-through on McHappy Day. Money was being raised for the Langley Foundry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Staff of Langley McDonald’s Restaurants presented a cheque for $21,929 at the Foundry Langley site which opens late spring. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

McHappy Day in Langley, May 11, raised more than double the previous year for Foundry Langley, with $21,929 collected – up from the $9,000 raised from four local restaurants in 2021.

For the first time, every McDonald’s’s restaurant in the community took part in the annual charitable fundraiser.

Franchisee Rob Renaud explained that this year, all 10 McDonald restaurants were raising money for the Langley Foundry, up from his four in 2021.

“We all got together to support Foundry,” said Renaud, who owns McDonald’s restaurant in Murrayville, Langley City, Brookswood, and the Langley Walmart.

McDonald’s Community Relations Representative Kayleigh Tabo said the Aldergrove and Gloucester Estates restaurants collected more than $6,000 during McHappy Day, of which half, about $3,000, went to Foundry.

Aldergrove collected $1,831 for Foundry, while the much smaller Gloucester Estates McDonald’s collected almost as much as the bigger operation at $1,468.

“They did a great job,” Tabo enthused.

“For such a small location, they [Gloucester Estates] did fantastic.”

Aldergrove had the assistance of volunteers from the nearby Save-On-Foods store on McHappy Day

Save-On-Foods Store Manager Cam Bates said “Office Manager Laura Jamieson, and my Price Change manager Janet Chambers worked a two-hour morning shift. Laura sold Ronald McDonald socks, and Janet worked the drive-through. Kyle Ram, my assistant manager and myself worked the lunch rush. Kylee worked the front counter and I worked drive-through.”

“We all had a blast,” Bates said.

“It was nice to see customers from my store recognize us.”

The two Aldergrove-based restaurants linked up with the Logan Creek restaurant in Langley to raise just under $5,000.

Tabo said it was the first time the restaurants had fundraised for the hospital foundation, as well as Ronald McDonald House, and while no decision has been made about next year, if asked, she expects they will do it again.

Volunteer Lanette Salisbury encouraged visitors to try the prize wheel at the Murrayville McDonald’s on Wednesday, May 11, McHappy Day. Money was being raised for the Langley Foundry. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Guests could purchase McHappy Day Digital Hearts for a $2 donation or try their hand at a $1 ‘Spin the Wheel’ game for a chance to win menu items like a free coffee or a full meal.

They could treat their feet with a $5 donation for a pair of McHappy socks, purchase a pin for just a loonie, or decorate their wrist with a McHappy Day bracelet with any donation.

READ ALSO: McHappy Day charitable fundraiser returns to Murrayville and Langley City McDonald’s restaurants

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation is fundraising $2.1 million to build Foundry Langley and renovate the current building space into an environment designed with young people in mind.

Opening soon, Foundry Langley will welcome youth aged 12 to 24 into a vibrant hub where they can find the health, counselling, and support services they need to flourish in challenging times.

READ ALSO: Fun fundraising festivities raise coin for Langley Foundry

More photos from the day can be found on the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

fundraiserLangley