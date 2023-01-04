VIDEO: Meal On Wheels opens Firehouse Cafe in Aldergrove

Langley Meals On Wheels Services Society executive director Shannon Woykin (left), chef Jessica Lemay (centre) and cafe co-ordinator Karen Long showed off some of the tempting treats Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the just-opened Firehouse Cafe at Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street. Funds raised by the venture support the non-profit Langley Meals On Wheels. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Some of the tempting treats available at the just-opened Firehouse Cafe at Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street. Funds raised by the venture support the non-profit Langley Meals On Wheels. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley Meals On Wheels Services Society executive director Shannon Woykin at the just-opened Firehouse Cafe, located at Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street. Funds raised by the venture support the non-profit Langley Meals On Wheels. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Chef Jessica Lemay with some of her creations at the just-opened Firehouse Cafe at Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street. Funds raised by the venture support the non-profit Langley Meals On Wheels. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

During it’s first 12 days in business in December, the Firehouse Cafe at the Aldergrove Community Station House raised an estimated $2,500 for Langley Meals On Wheels by selling meals, pastries and coffee.

Langley Meals On Wheels Services Society executive director Shannon Woykin said they were open just three hours a day to begin with, a “soft opening” that allowed the non-profit to make a call for volunteers to help operate the cafe in the 2900-block of 272nd Street, a former Langley Township firehall that used to house the Milsean Shoppe chocolate factory before it was purchased by the municipality.

“The point of the cafe is to help fund our programs in the back, which is meals on wheels,” Woykin explained.

For now, the Firehouse Cafe is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

“We’ll see what the community wants and what hours we open,” Woykin told the Langley Advance Times during a Wednesday, Jan. 4 visit.

Cafe coordinator Karen Long noted the cafe offers the same fare that is delivered to clients.

“We have quite a selection off treats,” Long remarked.

“Affordable meals for people to come in and enjoy.”

Some of the tempting treats available at the just-opened Firehouse Cafe at Aldergrove Community Station House in the 2900-block of 272nd Street. Funds raised by the venture support the non-profit Langley Meals On Wheels. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Chef Jessica Lemay, a pastry chef with experience opening new dine-in businesses, promised a varied menu that responds to diners’ suggestions.

“I like to get a lot of feedback,” Lemay said.

“I like to hear what people like to eat.”

Lemay called the cafe position her “absolute dream job” because it allows her to be creative.

“I wake up in the morning and I ask, what do I feel like making that day,” Lemay enthused.

Decadent chocolate brownies, carrot cake muffins and “to-die-for” cinnamon buns are especially popular menu items.

Woykin said working in the same space with so many tempting pastries can be a challenge.

“Eat with your eyes,” is how she manages.

READ ALSO: Setback delays opening of planned Meals on Wheel drop-in cafe in Aldergrove

What was described as an “unexpected delay” in October forced a postponement of the cafe opening, while Meals On Wheels looked for a contractor.

The non-profit did not disclose the reason, other than clarifying it wasn’t health-related.

Long-range plans for the facility include culinary teaching programs, allowing other service providers to run Food Safe programs, as well as teaching canning skills.

For more information about MOW or to volunteer for the cafe, drop by during business hours, phone 604-533-1679 or email info@lmow.ca.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: An inside look at the new Meals On Wheels facility in Aldergrove

