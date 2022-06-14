VIDEO: Mechanics and more come to aid of single moms

A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times) A variety of services and gifts were offered up to 50 participants of the AOK single mothers oil change event at Church in the Valley on Sunday, June 12 in Langley. (Roxanne Hooper/Langley Advance Times)

With the cost of living skyrocketing, especially the climbing price of gas, it’s becoming more difficult for many people to make ends meet.

It’s even harder for single moms who are usually already stretched thin, said Tami, a Brookswood mother of two who settled in Langley about three years ago.

So, she was admittedly thrilled when she learned the Acts of Kindness ministry at Langley’s Church in the Valley was offering to help out in a major way.

They were offering free oil changes for single mothers.

Tami stumbled across the offer on Facebook, and couldn’t believe her good fortune when she qualified and was able to sign up for Sunday’s event.

“I think it’s really handy for single moms, especially with the way things are going nowadays with the price of everything being so high,” she shared while waiting for the AOK team to work on her mini van.

As a first-timer to the twice annual oil change, she was even more surprised to find that the team went well beyond just taking care of the oil change. They also washed her van, and while she and others waited, they were offered food, a variety of adult and kid activities to partake in, and even given a basic vehicle maintenance class – if desired.

“It’s so very nice,” Tami said, grateful for the gesture.

She noted it definitely made her week and she’s looking forward to coming back again in the fall.

The church has been hosting the free oil changes for more than 25 years, expanding the program to include more offerings through the years. Tami was one of about 50 moms who participated in Sunday’s event.

Langley