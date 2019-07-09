Councillor Bob Long and “Baron Boogie” Norbert Marten rescued a piano for music enthusiasts to tinkle in Fort Langley (Karen Zukas/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Mint condition Heintzman ‘rescued’ for Fort Langley

Township council donates new street side piano for public to play

Musicians and passerby’s may have noticed that the Fort Langley piano planted on the deck of 9148 Glover Rd is looking a little better than usual. No more chipped paint or sticky keys; Township Council has brought in a new Heintzman for anyone to come sit down and tinkle away.

The switch-over started with a man known by some as his stage name “Baron Boogie.” Norbert Marten was the owner and operator of Surrey’s Heritage Pianos for over 30 years, but has since retired – opting to “boogie away” in his free time and offer up the occasional live performance.

Councillor Bob Long said Marten brought the idea of street pianos a couple of years ago to council, which ended up getting the first instrument established in Fort Langley.

“He [Marten] bragged about quality of German pianos and voiced concerns over this piano’s condition,” Long explained. Luckily, a replacement wouldn’t be to much of a challenge to find. “People say ‘I have a beautiful piano, but we are downsizing or moving.’ Unfortunately, there is no home for wayward pianos.”

Jonathan and Jodi Grey from Port Moody were going to throw their perfectly fine piano to the landfill but got in contact with Marten first.

“It’s a Heintzman, which is actually one of the best in North America,” Long explained. “Music Box Piano Movers replaced the older piano and took it to special recycling center in Richmond.”

Long went to his fellow council members who all chipped in to personally cover the moving costs.

“Everyone on council donated – except for the mayor – he’s still owing,” Long teased.

Read more: Boarded-up Fort Langley buildings could be demolished

The piano was put in its place on Saturday, July 6 where Long and Marten gave an impromptu concert. Long said he hopes to get Tourism Langley to feature the piano and even a business in town to sponsor and look after it as the seasons change.

“We hung around for about 45 minutes, and in that time, the amount of people that stopped by to tinkle on that piano… there is a lot of interest,” Long said.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Flight museum welcomes families for the big chill

Just Posted

Pre-trial hearings continue for Langley man accused of double murder

A hearing is coming up in August for Travis MacPhail

VIDEO: Mint condition Heintzman ‘rescued’ for Fort Langley

Township council donates new street side piano for public to play

Langley Township tree bylaw now in effect

Landowners now need a permit for most tree cutting on private property

Trial of Langley woman accused of daughter’s killing scheduled for 2020

Kerryann Lewis faces a first degree murder charge

Langley Advance Times Community Calendar: July 10, 2019, edition

• Submit Langley events to: datebook@langleyadvancetimes.com (Subject: Community Calendar)

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

Man in fatal Tesla crash was speeding, intoxicated: Coquitlam RCMP

Photos taken from the scene showed the severely damaged Tesla against a traffic pole, engulfed in flames

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Most Read