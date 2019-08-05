A “G” or garden scale train rounds a corner. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

VIDEO: Model trains draw visitors to BC Farm museum

Real working steam engines, in miniature, are among those on display

Some of the miniature trains on display at the BC Farm Museum are actual working steam engines, Duane Rose explained.

“You use distilled water, butane and ‘steam oil’” stated Rose, a Cloverdale resident and member of the Fraser Valley G Scale Friends club, as he popped open his train to show a forest of small brass pipes that feeds the heated steam to the engine that drive the wheels.

For the B.C. Day long weekend, club volunteers assembled a 16 by 30 foot display with a model village and multiple tracks in the BC Farm Museum at 9131 King St. in Fort Langley.

They’ve been coming since February of 2000.

“There was a group of about six of us, so we decided to build a portable layout,” Rose related.

“It all comes apart and we can load it in a trailer.”

Table and tracks can be transported to different community events like the BC Farm Museum’s “old and new day” and similar events in Chilliwack, Burnaby and other locations.

“The trains belong to all the members,” Rose said.

“We run electric, either electrified tracks or battery, and live steam.”

Because of their size and durability, G Scale model trains are often used outdoors, where they are known as garden railways.

Trains will be on display at the museum, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on B.C. day.

READ ALSO: Video: Annual Train Days at BC Farm museum a Comicon for model train buffs

For old and new day, the museum paired older artifacts at the museum with newer new versions of the same item.n.

Hilary Ruffini, librarian and coordinator at BC Farm museum, said a collection of old Kodak cameras of various vintages was seeing the light of day for the first time in a while.

“They were sitting on a shelf in the back,” she said.

Included in the display of cameras are a wide variety, rang from an old ‘pocket’ camera with a fold-out lens to a surprisingly small “Brownie.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Cloverdale resident Duane Rose shows off his steam-powered miniature train. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Previous story
Langley meat lovers rejoice
Next story
What they wore: a ‘fur trade fashion’ show recalls how it was way back when

Just Posted

VIDEO: Mounties have section of 28th Avenue behind police tape

RCMP have been hunting for a suspected pickup thief involved in a late morning crash

Hoop dreams fulfilled at national BBall tournament at Langley Evants Centre

Forty-three teams were whittled down to six

Off the menu and onto the farm

Aldergrove pig sanctuary Little Oink Bank holds fundraising dinner

VIDEO: Model trains draw visitors to BC Farm museum

Real working steam engines, in miniature, are among those on display

What they wore: a ‘fur trade fashion’ show recalls how it was way back when

Event a lead-in to the Brigade Days procession through Fort Langley

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

VIDEO: The making of medieval armour in a small B.C. apartment

Dale Rosamond of Chilliwack makes medieval-style armour and he does it entirely within his apartment

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Most Read