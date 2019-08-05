VIDEO: Model trains draw visitors to BC Farm museum

Real working steam engines, in miniature, are among those on display

Some of the miniature trains on display at the BC Farm Museum are actual working steam engines, Duane Rose explained.

“You use distilled water, butane and ‘steam oil’” stated Rose, a Cloverdale resident and member of the Fraser Valley G Scale Friends club, as he popped open his train to show a forest of small brass pipes that feeds the heated steam to the engine that drive the wheels.

For the B.C. Day long weekend, club volunteers assembled a 16 by 30 foot display with a model village and multiple tracks in the BC Farm Museum at 9131 King St. in Fort Langley.

They’ve been coming since February of 2000.

“There was a group of about six of us, so we decided to build a portable layout,” Rose related.

“It all comes apart and we can load it in a trailer.”

Table and tracks can be transported to different community events like the BC Farm Museum’s “old and new day” and similar events in Chilliwack, Burnaby and other locations.

“The trains belong to all the members,” Rose said.

“We run electric, either electrified tracks or battery, and live steam.”

Because of their size and durability, G Scale model trains are often used outdoors, where they are known as garden railways.

Trains will be on display at the museum, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on B.C. day.

For old and new day, the museum paired older artifacts at the museum with newer new versions of the same item.n.

Hilary Ruffini, librarian and coordinator at BC Farm museum, said a collection of old Kodak cameras of various vintages was seeing the light of day for the first time in a while.

“They were sitting on a shelf in the back,” she said.

Included in the display of cameras are a wide variety, rang from an old ‘pocket’ camera with a fold-out lens to a surprisingly small “Brownie.”

