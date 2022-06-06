VIDEO: More vendors,workshops at Langley farmers market

Amanda Smith is the executive director of the Langley Community Farmers Market. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

While the 2022 Langley Community Farmers Market offered a wide variety of shopping options for first-time visitors, it was a real treat for regulars to have the annual event return after two long COVID years.

Although the market was held last year, the look and appeal appeared to be totally different this year as more vendors and people are participating, Amanda Smith, executive director of Langley Community Farmers Market, said on opening day.

Due to COVID regulations in the previous year, people were only given limited access, with no sampling of any type, tents were spaced out, and efforts were made to maintain physical distancing.

Now, for the second year in its new location, the farmers market had more room for vendors and workshops.

“We have made massive strides in getting more farmers to our market this year. And it is very important for our market to support local farmers in the community,” Smith said.

Some of the items that Smith said are popular amongst the visitors are beef, chicken, produce, eggs, and honey.

In addition to farm produce and other food items, the market also featured vendors like Fae Florals, a Surrey-based business selling flowers, plants, and seeds.

A resident of Port Kells, 25-year-old Alicia Parkes started her flower farm in 2019, after graduating from Kwantlen Polytechnic University with a degree in horticulture.

During COVID years, Parkes shared that it was difficult for her to source certain supplies. With prices going up, the situation got worse.

“Fabrci, fertilizers… basically prices of everything went up so I had to kind of adjust with what I was doing and rethink about the systems that I was using to run my business,” Parkes explained.

With the farmers market coming back to the scene, Parkes said there is a “great” opportunity for her to sell her products.

In addition to making those sales, Parkes said she sees the market as an excellent place for networking.

“Lots of people want to talk to you… want to know you and what you are about. Everybody here is so friendly.”

One such friendly visitor at the farmers market was David Smith, a Langley City resident. Smith attended the opening day with his friend and tasted some wines and ciders from local vendors.

“We had a good time with music, food, and everything.”

The 14-week-long farmers market kicked off on June 1 and will run every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum, 21177 Fraser Hwy.

This year, the market will also be hosting various workshops, beginning with the first this Wednesday, June 8 about container gardening with kids, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Derek Doubleday. For more information about the Langley Community Farmers Market or to apply to be a vendor, people can visit online at lcfm.ca.

Other farmers markets running in the community include the Fort Langley Village FarmersMarket located at 9025 Glover Rd. This weekly market runs every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Opening day for 12th annual farmers market in Langley was bigger and better than last year as more vendors and community members participated. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)

