VIDEO: Murrayville kids share tips on how to spend time at home during COVID-19 crisis

Kiera and Kian Chang said they don’t want kids to be scared or bored during the coronavirus outbreak, so they made a video on what to do while staying at home. (Lydia Lee/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Murrayville family is trying to keep spirits high in Langley, while many are stuck indoors with the news of school closures and public facilities being shut down amid a coronavirus outbreak.

“Right now, we constantly tell our kids that there are things in life we can’t control, but what we can control and decide is faith, love, being compassionate and caring,” said Lydia Lee a Langley mother of two.

Lee said she has been telling her kids Kian, 7, and Kiera, 6, about coronavirus since it began in China.

“I think its not so much about how much information we share with our kids, but more about how we respond and approach this topic,” she explained.

Lee said she didn’t want to scare her kids by overwhelming them with information, but felt it was important to keep them informed so “they can protect themselves and others.”

“We have been having discussions about life in general, for example, we talked about having a cold, cancer, coronavirus [and] aging,” she elaborated.

These lead to conversations about feelings and the emotions that come with feeling sick.

“It’s amazing how those open conversations lead us to different ideas to help the situation and to share love in our community,” said Lee.

And that idea was for Kian and Kiera to create a video to help give kids in the community ideas on how they can spend their time.

“My daughter said she hopes this video will help the kids not to be scared during this time and my son said he hopes other kids can find it funny and gives them ideas on what to do, so they don’t get bored,” Lee said.

Like everyone else, Lee said they are “trying [their] best to make it through this difficult time.”

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
