VIDEO: Musician plays to honour Langley’s health workers

Uli Beutel played his saxophone in honour of first responders each night for weeks in his Langley City neighbourhood. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Every night for the last few weeks, the sounds of a saxophone have hung over Langley’s Huntsfield Green housing complex at 7 p.m.

Uli Beutel, who moved to the neighbourhood with his wife just before Christmas, has been playing as part of the tributes to the people dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is for the emergency responders,” Beutel said.

He begins his impromptu concerts by stepping out of his garage and playing O, Canada or Amazing Grace, along with one or two other pieces.

On Tuesday, he played Happy Birthday, in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s 94th birthday.

The music has drawn an appreciative crowd of neighbours who come out and stand near their driveways or in loose, distanced groups to listen and applaud.

“We love it here,” said Beutel. He and his wife quickly made friends after their arrival, before the pandemic forced them into social distancing.

Beutel’s nightly playing is one of many 7 p.m. tributes, from banging on pots and pans to cheering, that have been taking place across the country at the traditional shift change time for many health and emergency workers.

READ MORE: Langley makes some noise for health care workers

