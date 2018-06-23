VIDEO: National Indigenous People’s Day in Langley City spotlights First Nations, Metis and Inuit cultures

Overcast skies didn’t keep big crowds from relaxing in Douglas Park to enjoy the celebration of National Indigenous People’s Day Saturday afternoon.

The Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society organized the celebration that featured live entertainment, storytelling, dancing, drumming, treats, vendors, and information booths by community groups and government agencies.

The people who organized and helped run the June 23 celebration were honoured. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Hailey Larson, eight, tried out some of the free games at the National Indigenous People’s Day in Langley City (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Eight-year-old Seth Adolph got up on stage to breakdance with his cousin Law Williams at National Indigenous People's Day celebrations in Langley City. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Jane Wylie, a Haida woman who lives in Maple Ridge, returned to Langley City for National Indigenous Day celebrations in Douglas Park. She showed off her talents as a hoop dancer. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Lots of people spent the afternoon in Douglas Park enjoying the celebrations. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Leslie Picton leads a dance group that does various indigenous dances. It took part in National Indigenous People’s Day festivities in Langley City on June 23. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Dancers invited members of the audience to get up and dance during the National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations at Douglas Park on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Dancers invited members of the audience to get up and dance during the National Indigenous People's Day celebrations at Douglas Park on Saturday afternoon. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)