Service dog Van Stone had a well-behaved look at a butterfly as it sat on the finger of owner Zosia Ettenberg at the Chartwell Langley Gardens fundraiser. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Nature comes through in time for Langley butterfly release

The sun poked through Thursday afternoon, warming up the air for an annual fundraiser.

People of all ages were enchanted as hundreds of painted lady butterflies took flight Thursday.

The fourth annual butterfly release at Chartwell Langley Gardens seniors residence attracted a big crowd of residents, family members and members of the public.

[Story continues below video]

Cool weather threatened in the morning, but the sun broke through for the event which helped warm up the new butterflies, just out of their cocoons, so they were ready to take flight in the garden courtyard of the Walnut Grove facility.

The event was a fundraiser for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation.

“Langley Memorial Hospital is its own great community hospital, but with your support and generosity, it becomes exceptional,” said Helen Hughes, speaking for the foundation that fundraises for the hospital. “Your help ensures our dedicated health-care professionals have the equipment and the tools they need to provide the life saving and life changing care that we need.”

 

Teagan Amesbury, two-and-a-half-years-old, attended the Chartwell Langley Gardens butterfly release on Thursday. Her great grandmother lives at the seniors complex. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Two-year-old Chloe Huff, from Pitt Meadows, ducked under a chair to check on one of the butterflies released at the fundraiser on Thursday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Millie Walton was one of the many people attending the butterfly release fundraiser. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Many family members and people from the community were at Chartwell Langley Gardens to support the butterfly release which raised money for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

A butterfly spent several minutes on the arm of young Alexandria Burton at the butterfly release fundraiser on Aug. 30. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Gerald Huck picked up a half dozen butterflies for his party attending the fundraiser on Thursday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

Community members such as Zosia Ettenburg took part in the butterfly release. Her insect spent a great deal of time in its box and then on her finger as it warmed up in preparation to fly. She took part in memory of her late husband, Mel. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The fourth annual butterfly release at Chartwell Langley Gardens on Aug. 30 brought together many residents, family members and community members to raise money for the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

