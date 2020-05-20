VIDEO: Nell Kunst turns 91 with a little help from her neighbours

Residents of Cedar Creek Estates surprised the birthday girl with balloons, a sign, and a serenade

Nell Kunst has lived at Cedar Creek Estates, a mobile home park in South Langley, since 1989 – meaning it’s fair to say she knows her neighbours fairly well.

As the second oldest resident in the neighbourhood at the age of 91, her friends came out to celebrate Kunst’s birthday on Wednesday, May 20.

The celebration has been in the works for several weeks, and the planning certainly showed; more than 25 people came up to the mobile home bearing balloons and a hand painted sign that read “Happy Birthday Nell.”

Terry Morrissey was the mastermind behind the celebration, noting that Kunst has been through some very difficult times in her life and particularly with the Second World War that she endured in her home country – Holland.

”I am not a softy so to speak, but this woman deserves all the love and kindness that we can show her,” Morrissey told the Langley Advance Times.

Hugs and cakes were out of the question because of COVID-19, but the residents packed into the front lawn below Kunst’s balcony to serenade her with several renditions of “Happy Birthday,” as well as a few old fashioned love songs.

Morrissey read Kunst an original poem and told a few jokes to the crowd, acting as the gatherings unofficial emcee.

“This is a blessed and beautiful time, for not only us, but particularly for Nell,” Morrissey said. “91 years old, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and she’s still going strong.”

READ MORE: Langley resident Bill Cutress turns 100 years old

Morrissey later pointed to an adjacent lush cherry tree in the mobile home park and shared that Kunst and her late husband had planted it many years ago.

“Their legacy will live on long after were gone,” he said to an outpouring of cheers and claps.

Kunst was quiet, but all smiles and waves from her balcony – basking in the fanfare and posing for pictures on her special day.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Dementia doesn’t stop and neither does the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

Just Posted

Online crime reporting comes to Langley

RCMP roll out new web-based tool for less serious crimes

Councillors take up call for bigger pub patios in Langley Township

Breweries and restaurants are seeking more space for physical distancing their patrons

VIDEO: Slow and careful as Langley businesses re-open doors

Restaurants and salons, among others, will be able to allow in customers

VIDEO: Nell Kunst turns 91 with a little help from her neighbours

Residents of Cedar Creek Estates surprised the birthday girl with balloons, a sign, and a serenade

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

Fitness instructor Marion Brand has a special guest join her for this week’s at-home workout

B.C. records 21 new COVID-19 cases after three days of single-digit increases

Three people died due to the novel coronavirus

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Wearing non-medical masks now recommended in public: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Canada Post reports $153M loss in 2019 amid rising parcels competition

The Crown corporation delivered more than 7.7 billion pieces of mail and parcels last year

Orphaned B.C. bear cub named after Snowbirds Capt. Jenn Casey

Neighbours assist in capture of Tappen Triplets now in care of Northern Lights Wildlife Society

Policy change sparked by death of disabled B.C. woman ‘will save lives’

‘Ariis’s Law’ expands definition of essential visitors in hospital

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie lays out best-case scenario for 2020 season

Ambrosie also stated a cancelled 2020 season remains a possibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. work, school restart can’t be rushed, John Horgan says

Albertans have right to visit while U.S. border stays closed

Truck destroyed in suspicious fire at Trans Mountain pipeline site near Merritt

Truck was the target of an act of vandalism and theft followed by a suspicious blaze a few days later

Most Read