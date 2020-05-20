VIDEO: Nell Kunst turns 91 with a little help from her neighbours

Residents of Cedar Creek Estates surprised the birthday girl with balloons, a sign, and a serenade

Nell Kunst has lived at Cedar Creek Estates, a mobile home park in South Langley, since 1989 – meaning it’s fair to say she knows her neighbours fairly well.

As the second oldest resident in the neighbourhood at the age of 91, her friends came out to celebrate Kunst’s birthday on Wednesday, May 20.

The celebration has been in the works for several weeks, and the planning certainly showed; more than 25 people came up to the mobile home bearing balloons and a hand painted sign that read “Happy Birthday Nell.”

Terry Morrissey was the mastermind behind the celebration, noting that Kunst has been through some very difficult times in her life and particularly with the Second World War that she endured in her home country – Holland.

”I am not a softy so to speak, but this woman deserves all the love and kindness that we can show her,” Morrissey told the Langley Advance Times.

Hugs and cakes were out of the question because of COVID-19, but the residents packed into the front lawn below Kunst’s balcony to serenade her with several renditions of “Happy Birthday,” as well as a few old fashioned love songs.

Morrissey read Kunst an original poem and told a few jokes to the crowd, acting as the gatherings unofficial emcee.

“This is a blessed and beautiful time, for not only us, but particularly for Nell,” Morrissey said. “91 years old, 5 children, 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and she’s still going strong.”

Morrissey later pointed to an adjacent lush cherry tree in the mobile home park and shared that Kunst and her late husband had planted it many years ago.

“Their legacy will live on long after were gone,” he said to an outpouring of cheers and claps.

Kunst was quiet, but all smiles and waves from her balcony – basking in the fanfare and posing for pictures on her special day.

