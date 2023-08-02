VIDEO: New organizers have succesful ‘burnout’ fundraiser

More than 130 cars took part in the 11th annual ‘Burnouts in the sky’ show and shine that honours the memory of Bradley McPherson by raising funds for scholarships. It was the first to be organized by his little sister and a family friend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 130 cars took part in the 11th annual ‘Burnouts in the sky’ show and shine that honours the memory of Bradley McPherson by raising funds for scholarships. It was the first to be organized by his youngest sister and a family friend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) There was live music, and more than 130 cars at the 11th annual ‘Burnouts in the sky’ show and shine that honours the memory of Bradley McPherson by raising funds for scholarships. It was the first to be organized by his youngest sister and a family friend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) More than 130 cars took part in the 11th annual ‘Burnouts in the sky’ show and shine that honours the memory of Bradley McPherson by raising funds for scholarships. It was the first to be organized by his youngest sister and a family friend. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Held Saturday, July 29, in the George Preston Rec Centre parking lot, it was the first to be organized by his “little sister” Mariah Godard and family friend Aleigha Bowie. They raised $8,700.

When Susan Simning, Bradley and Mariah’s mom, who organized the first 10 ‘Burnouts’ stepped back, the two friends stepped up to keep it going.

“We called this our training day,” Godard laughed.

Godard said they were “super happy” with the response, and have already booked George Preston for the next ‘Burnouts’ on Saturday, July 27, of 2024.

Their next immediate task is to sort through scholarship applications, with the aim of presenting the money next year.

“We usually do two scholarships,” Godard explained.

The Bradley McPherson Memorial Scholarship Fund, recognizes students who have ADD or ADHD – like McPherson – and have overcome their learning challenges, and have plans to pursue further studies.

Burnouts in the Sky keeps alive the memory of McPherson, who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve 2011.

At a house party in Newton, the 28-year-old McPherson confronted a male guest who was harassing a female party-goer. Not long after, McPherson was shot dead.

In 2018, a 26-year-old man was found guilty of second-degree murder and given a life sentence with no parole eligibility for 15 years for the crime.

