VIDEO: Nine-year-old Charlie-Anne loads up with toys at Langley store

When Charlie-Anne heard she had been selected for the three-minute dash for toys at the Toys “R” Us store at Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley, the nine-year-old Vancouver girl wasn’t quite sure what to make of it at first.
“This is every kid’s dream, Char,” mom Cherie Ehlert told her.
“Over the last couple of weeks that’s all we’ve been talking about. She’s super excited.”
In three minutes, Charlie-Anne and her parents filled nine shopping carts full of toys at the Langley Toys”R”Us store.
Charlie-Anne, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1 when she was six months old, is one of several Canadian children with serious illnesses to participate in the annual toy dash that is a joint venture of Toys “R” Us and the Starlight Canada foundation.
Marina Mahseredjian, the mother of last year’s dash winner, Talia Mahseredjian, was taking photos for the foundation Tuesday morning.
She said her daughter, who was battling brain cancer, is currently in remission.
Talia’s favourite toy from her dash last year remain the pink stuffed unicorn she was given by the store staff.
“She sleeps with it every night,” Marina said.
dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Charlie-Ann and her family filled nine shopping carts with toys. Dan Ferguson Langley Times