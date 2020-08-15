Due to COVID-19, inspiration and ideas about how to be WaterWise will be shared a little differently, as information is delivered digitally in Langley. Among other things, lawn signs can be ordered by email. (Township of Langley)

VIDEO: No door-to-door water education program in Langley Township due to COVID-19

Instead, information will be delivered digitally

There will be a few changes to the annual Water Wise educational program in Langley this year, the result of the pandemic that means there will be no door-to-door visits.

Every year, the Township teams up with Langley Environmental Partners Society (LEPS) for Water Wise, a program that delivers water conservation education and advice right to residents’ doors.

But this year, inspiration and ideas about how to be WaterWise will be shared a little differently, as information on caring for homes, gardens, our community, and the environment is delivered digitally.

WaterWise, an initiative of the Township of Langley’s Water Resource Management Strategy, has been presented in partnership with Langley Environmental Partners Society since 2002 to promote water conservation and raise awareness of the Township’s valuable water supply – all of which is drinking water.

READ ALSO: Township expands water conservation awareness program

Every summer, teams of students from the WaterWise program would visit neighbourhoods to engage with people, talk about the importance of local groundwater resources, and offer practical ways to conserve and protect our water supply. COVID-19 means WaterWise crews cannot go door-to-door this year, so instead they have found creative ways to deliver their message right to residents’ homes through videos, social media, and Zoom meetings.

A video recreating the in-person WaterWise experience and outlining the information typically shared can be viewed on LEPS’ brand-new YouTube channel.

The Wheel of Water, a game that can normally be played by members of the public when visiting the WaterWise booth at special events, is also going digital, as “Spin the Wheel of Water” is held bi-weekly on social media. For more information, find LEPS on Facebook or social media at @LEPSLangley.

READ ALSO: Go golden to go green

Those interested in taking the Go Golden Challenge and saving even more drinking water by not watering their lawns during the hot summer months can sign up to participate and receive a lawn sign by emailing water@leps.bc.ca.

As well, online seminars will be held via Zoom to provide information on how to manage private wells and septic systems. The Private Well Seminar will be held Wednesday, August 19, from 6:30 to 8:30pm, and the Septic Sense Seminar is scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 6:30 to 8:30pm. Both are presented by former public health officer Dean Scovill. Pre-registration is required by emailing water@leps.bc.ca or calling 604.546.0343.

Residents can also look for an educational WaterWise flyer that will be mailed directly to homes in September.

The Township of Langley is currently in Stage One of Metro Vancouver’s Watering Restrictions, which will remain in place until October 15 or until another stage of restrictions is deemed necessary.

For more information, visit tol.ca/waterwise.

