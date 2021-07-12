VIDEO: One-day donation drive in Aldergrove nets $1,000 to fight childhood cancers

A one-day fundraising event in Aldergrove has brought a Cops For Cancer rider more than $1,000 closer to her goal of $4,000 to help kids with cancer.

On Saturday, July 10, Aux. Cst. Amy Kelly set up her bike on a stand next to the Cops For Cancer banner at the front of the Save-On-Foods store at Fraser Highway and 264th Street.

Kelly, a member of the Tour de Valley Riders 2021 team, got in 100 kilometres of virtual cycling during the day to encourage donations – and to help prepare for riding 500 kilometres in five days from Sept. 20 to 14.

With Kelly were fellow team member John Esau, a paramedic, and a former Cops For Cancer rider, Aux. Cst. Liz Gilbert.

At the end of the day, Kelly was pleased with the response.

“$1,000 is pretty good for a COVID environment where people don’t carry [much] cash,” Kelly noted.

In addition to the donations from Save-On-Foods shoppers, Aldergrove’s Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies also contributed a portion of their Saturday sales towards the fundraiser.

As of Sunday, the combined donations collected by the 21 team members had reached 77 per cent of their $100,000 target.

Money raised by the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley ride goes towards research, but also supports the operations of Camp Goodtimes, a summer camp in Maple Ridge for kids with cancer.

Due to the pandemic, Camp Goodtimes is running a virtual camp from Aug. 3 to 6.

“Cops for Cancer has captured my heart since I first became involved with it in 2014,” Kelly said.

“The kids and their families are amazing, despite facing the difficult challenges cause by childhood cancer.”

To support Cst. Kelly with a donation, visit her fundraising page at the Canadian Cancer Society website Cops for Cancer page by searching for “Amy Kelly,” or by clicking here.

Since it was founded in 1997 as a partnership between first responders and the Society, Cops For Cancer has raised almost $48 million to help increase survival rates and support children living with cancer and their families.