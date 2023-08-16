VIDEO: Open air art show a first for Langley Arts Council

Aldergrove artist Kate Major was one of nine exhibiting at Langley Art Council’s first Outdoor Fine Art Fair, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Langley artist Amanda Billey showed her works at Langley Art Council’s first Outdoor Fine Art Fair, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Christina Presley, 10, from Chilliwack, was an unofficial 10th exhibitor, with three of her favourite works at Langley Art Council’s first Outdoor Fine Art Fair, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of Aldergrove artist Kate Major’s paintings, on display at Langley Art Council’s first Outdoor Fine Art Fair, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Aldergrove artist Kate Major chose her spot carefully at the Langley Art Council’s first Outdoor Fine Art Fair, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 in bright sunlight and soaring temperatures as a region-wide heat wave was getting underway.

“We got the shade,” Major laughed. “I got the right spot.”

One of nine artists who exhibited their work in the park, Major paints in pastels and acrylics, and the ocean, old buildings, old cars, and trains are her favourite subjects.

”I’m a self-taught painter,” Major explained.

“I’ve been drawing and painting since I was a little girl, taught by my dad.”

Major enjoyed the give-and-take with visitors who strolled through the outdoor exhibition.

“This is great,” she enthused.

“People come in, they see[my work] And they tell me what they like and that gives me an idea, of what I can focus on.”

Ten-year-old Christina Presley from Chilliwack was an unofficial tenth participant, showing three of her paintings alongside works by her mother, Iryana.

Mom explained that when her daughter heard about the show, she wanted to take part.

“She took her favourite paintings.”

Langley artist Amanda Billey was wearing her “trusty bucket hat” to protect her from the sun and stayed in the shade of an awning as she explained her portraits.

“I do surrealistic paintings, mostly of women, but also of animals,” Billey explained.

“I love using my dreams as inspiration for my work.”

Coquitlam’s Gabriel Regehr, a saxophonist and pianist, performed at Langley Art Council’s first Outdoor Fine Art Fair, held in Langley City’s Douglas Park on Sunday, Aug. 13 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

There was also live music during the six-hour event, from Coquitlam’s Gabriel Regehr, a saxophonist and pianist, and Harmeet Kaur Virdee, a jazz musician from Surrey.

