A science demonstration in the KPU courtyard. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

VIDEO: Open house at KPU

Biggest public science festival in the Fraser Valley

The largest public science festival in the Fraser Valley was expected to draw about 3,000 visitors to the Langley City campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) today (Saturday).

The free event runs until 3 p.m.

Among other things, visitors will be able to create glitter slime, inflate a real lung, taste a craft brew, or watch the chemistry magic show at the KPU Science Rendezvous and Langley Open House at 20901 Langley Bypass.

Last year, the event drew 2,000 visitors to experience the free hands-on activities, shows, tours and displays for the entire family.


