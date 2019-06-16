VIDEO: People pack the streets for Community Day in Langley City

For the 25th anniversary of the annual event, it incorporated the food truck festival

One of the more popular challenges at Community Day involved jumping to avoid an inflated arm as it rotated. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Thousands of people packed the area around Douglas Park for the 25th annual Community Day celebration in Langley City on Saturday.

It appeared attendance was up from previous years, Mayor Val van den Broek said.

“Blending the food truck event with community day helped,” van den Broek observed.

“It was a fantastic day all around.”

This year, for the first time, the event incorporated the food truck festival.

There was also a beer garden hosted by the Langley Elks.

Traditional favourites were back, like the firefighter challenge for kids who got to do a scaled-down version of the contest that has competitors in turn-out gear lug hoses, haul weights and aim a stream of water from a fire hose at a target.

More than 40 organizations were on hand to provide community information, and a fundraiser in support of Douglas Park Community School combined pay parking and burgers.

Douglas Crescent, between 204th and 206th Streets, and Park Avenue at the west end of the park was closed down to accommodate the expanded celebration.

Langley City also launched its newest multi-season event campaign #LCLive! giving away $25 in gift certificates every week until Sept. 1.

The evening wrapped up with a free concert by Nearly Neil and the Solitary Band, a tribute to singer-songwriter Neil Diamond.

It drew a substantial turnout, with the lawn in front of the concert stage packed with people.

More photos can be seen online.

Kids got to experience a firefighter challenge, complete with turnout gear and a chance to wield a fire hose. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Hugs were handed out. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

A contestant tries to grab one of several flying imitation bills to win a prize. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Suiting up to play in one of several inflatable games. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times