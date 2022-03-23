VIDEO: Perogy fundraiser for Ukraine raised more than $5,000 in Aldergrove

A Ukraine flag was displayed by a supporter waiting in line at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies on Saturday, March 19. Owner Veronica Cave raised funds for the besieged country by selling deep fried apple cinnamon perogies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies owner Veronica Cave raised more than $5,000 for Ukraine relief by selling deep fried apple cinnamon perogies on Saturday, March 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies owner Veronica Cave had to call in extra volunteer help from her family to meet demand on Saturday, March 19. They raised more than $5,000 for the besieged country by selling deep fried apple cinnamon perogies. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A sale of perogies to raise money for Ukraine raised more than $5,000 in a matter of hours on Saturday, March 19 in Aldergrove.

A delighted Veronica Cave, owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies, reported the tally on Monday: $5,251.

She described herself as “overwhelmed, very excited and very emotional” at the response.

“It’s such a great community,” Cave enthused.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. people lined up outside the store at 2989 272nd St. to buy deep fried apple cinnamon perogies at $6 for a half dozen and $12 for a full dozen, with every cent going to the Canadian-Ukrainian Foundation.

Some paid more than the suggested amounts, to donate extra.

At one point, the line stretched all the way down the block from the front entrance of the store to the Aldergrove Financial building.

READ ALSO: Apple perogy sales in Aldergrove to benefit Ukrainian humanitarian efforts

Campbell Valley residents Mark and Victoria Blinkhorn were among the many who waited in line as long as 20 minutes to place an order and another 40 to pick up the freshly-made treats.

“We’re just happy to suppport the Ukraine in any small way,” Victoria explained.

“And we love perogies.”

With them was Victoria’s mother, Sylvia Kendall, who thought the fundraiser was a “wonderful” idea.

Victoria’s daughter, Meredith Smith brought a small backpack, but they all ordered so much, she and husband Joel ended up having to ask for bags to carry the extras.

Meredith called the initiative “awesome.”

Mark and Victoria Blinkhorn, with Victoria’s mom, Sylvia Kendall (right) were among the many who waited in line on Saturday, March 19, at Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies owner Veronica Cave raised more than $5,000 for the besieged country by selling deep fried apple cinnamon perogies on Saturday, March 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Demand was so great, Cave had to call in family members to help make and bake the perogies.

“We ran out of apples at 3:30,” Cave said, but even after telling people they were out, donations kept coming in.

Money will be donated to the Canadian-Ukrainian foundation Humanitarian Appeal, which helps those who are still in Ukraine and those who fled.

People who wish to want to donate directly are invited to visit the website at www.cufoundation.ca

READ ALSO: How some previously-used Aldergrove street banners became a statement of support for Ukraine

Asked if another fundraiser was possible, Cave said she was thinking about it.

“I would have to get another deep fryer,” she predicted.

Cave was originally taught how to make pedahehs, the Ukrainian word for perogies, by her grandmother, Mary Olenyk. Her grandfather, Peter, and her dad, Paul, would tell her stories about life in the Ukraine.

AldergrovefundraisingLangleyUkraine